 Another cheap shot by Mac Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another cheap shot by Mac Jones

67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,856
Reaction score
2,426
Location
Tucson, AZ
I was just wondering if anyone else saw the cheap shot to the back on the last play of the game by Mac Jones after the int/TD? Then he walked over like he was going to do something before deciding better. I really don't like that dude, shady as hell! I look forward to many years of trying to break him in half. Dude looks like Alfred E. Neuman too LOL.

Just a slight change of subject with all the things going on today.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,587
Reaction score
5,516
Location
San Antonio
67Stang said:
I was just wondering if anyone else saw the cheap shot to the back on the last play of the game by Mac Jones after the int/TD? Then he walked over like he was going to do something before deciding better. I really don't like that dude, shady as hell! I look forward to many years of trying to break him in half. Dude looks like Alfred E. Neuman too LOL.

Just a slight change of subject with all the things going on today.
Click to expand...
Ya I saw it right when he did it…bitch move.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
7,502
Reaction score
9,259
Location
Allentown, Pa
He’s so lucky no one really noticed.

That would’ve been the ULTIMATE revenge shot with the game already over.

I would’ve knocked him out and then demanded an apology.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,856
Reaction score
2,426
Location
Tucson, AZ
Dolph N.Fan said:
How about Mac being all over our guy in the fumble when it was clearly recovered. Y Miami? What a chump.
Click to expand...
Yep, forgot about that one. I wish Wilkins would have dragged him off like a ragdoll and tossed him 10 yards. That would have been worth a 15 yarder!
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

Miami Dolphins and Queens Park Rangers
Club Member
Joined
Mar 24, 2006
Messages
1,084
Reaction score
1,210
Location
Perfectville
67Stang said:
I was just wondering if anyone else saw the cheap shot to the back on the last play of the game by Mac Jones after the int/TD? Then he walked over like he was going to do something before deciding better. I really don't like that dude, shady as hell! I look forward to many years of trying to break him in half. Dude looks like Alfred E. Neuman too LOL.

Just a slight change of subject with all the things going on today.
Click to expand...
Don’t know what you mean 😂😂😂

3F090AB2-4666-40EF-B4B9-B40E279855C9.jpeg
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
24,851
Reaction score
20,302
Location
Columbus, OH
gregorygrant83 said:
I guess if you don't like him you just don't like him. However, I see nothing remotely dirty or questionable about this play. Feel's like we're fishing for something to get upset about.
Click to expand...
Sam already caught the TD and seconds later Mac hits him in the back. That’s cheap. What was the endgame there?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom