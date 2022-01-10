Another cheap shot by Mac Jones

67Stang
I was just wondering if anyone else saw the cheap shot to the back on the last play of the game by Mac Jones after the int/TD? Then he walked over like he was going to do something before deciding better. I really don't like that dude, shady as hell! I look forward to many years of trying to break him in half. Dude looks like Alfred E. Neuman too LOL.
Just a slight change of subject with all the things going on today.
