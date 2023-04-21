Another DOLFANMIKE Draft favorite: TE Tucker Kraft - He's exactly what we need!

I just discovered TE Tucker Kraft, and let me tell you, his skillset has me very excited about possibly drafting him. He is 6'5 255 and has quickness and soft hands.

If you haven't watched him yet, he is an old school TE. Big, physical target and he is tough to tackle. He can side step people but prefers to simply run DB's over. Breaks a tackle every time he touches the ball.



He wins play after play and could be a very special player in the NFL. He's so good I'd rather have TE Tucker Kraft at 51 than any other player.



Be sure to watch his highlights, you will love him.














