 Another DolfanMike favorite - RB Gibbs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another DolfanMike favorite - RB Gibbs

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,434
Reaction score
7,772
Location
SO CAL
I think RB Gibbs is one of the really special prospects in this draft. Both he and Mayer look like guys that could really improve our offense. Here's Gibbs highlights. He can run, catch, and has great speed. Such amazing vision, ball handling, and cutbacks. He almost always makes the first few tacklers miss him. Amazing skill at helping set up blocks upfield.






 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom