Another DolfanMike favorite - RB Gibbs

I think RB Gibbs is one of the really special prospects in this draft. Both he and Mayer look like guys that could really improve our offense. Here's Gibbs highlights. He can run, catch, and has great speed. Such amazing vision, ball handling, and cutbacks. He almost always makes the first few tacklers miss him. Amazing skill at helping set up blocks upfield.
