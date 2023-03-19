 Another Fin going to the enemy and going to haunt us for years....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another Fin going to the enemy and going to haunt us for years.......

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Wish you well Mike Gesicki. You were never used properly as a Dolphin and it's not your fault!!!!!! Good luck every game except when you play us.
 
The guy couldn't block a toddler. He's just a hard player to accommodate for, because you know he's running a route everytime he's on the field. He defeats the purpose of the TE position. You might as well have another WR out there. Its not a big loss at all IMO
 
Demp444

Let him not block and make his 2 great catches a year. Not worried in the slightest about him. Good teammate and always seemed to have the teams back, so I respect that, but his play on the field isn’t something that needs to concern any of us.
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
Wish you well Mike Gesicki. You were never used properly as a Dolphin and it's not your fault!!!!!! Good luck every game except when you play us.
He’s certainly not going to haunt us for years- his skill set is limited and when he is in there the D knows it’s most likely a passing play… he’s a decent reciever, but let’s not act like we’re losing a pro bowl player
 
Apparently he was afraid that if he didn’t start ANOTHER Gesicki thread that this profound opinion would be lost.

Can a mod please merge this?
 
