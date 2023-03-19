Another Fin going to the enemy and going to haunt us for years.......

NYC#1finsfan
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 5,159
- Reaction score
- 4,108
- Location
- Brooklyn, NY
Wish you well Mike Gesicki. You were never used properly as a Dolphin and it's not your fault!!!!!! Good luck every game except when you play us.
Complain, complain, complain, this is the best you can do after last five daysWish you well Mike Gesicki. You were never used properly as a Dolphin and it's not your fault!!!!!! Good luck every game except when you play us.
He’s certainly not going to haunt us for years- his skill set is limited and when he is in there the D knows it’s most likely a passing play… he’s a decent reciever, but let’s not act like we’re losing a pro bowl playerWish you well Mike Gesicki. You were never used properly as a Dolphin and it's not your fault!!!!!! Good luck every game except when you play us.
We got plenty of other "garbage" to deal with, so this "transfer" won't matter much.Why wouldn’t you just follow him on Twitter?
This forum doesn’t need this garbage.
He is receiver. That's the issue does not play like a tight endWish you well Mike Gesicki. You were never used properly as a Dolphin and it's not your fault!!!!!! Good luck every game except when you play us.