Another free agency post, but from 20,000 feet

As of Sunday morning we have signed:

2 TEs

2 OLs

2 LBers

2 DLs + 1 edge

2 CBs + 1 DB

1 S

I did not count Bailey or Ahmed as they were with us last year.

The team has shown it signs (and likely needs to) multiple DBs, so three so far does not exclude drafting one.

If our OL was a weaker link - and we lost Hunt (and Williams?), Armstead plays half the season, Jones may be ok but not a pro bowler, and Eich may be an ok backup at the most - we still need at least one more, and maybe two more.

Who from this list can start?

Are there more FAs we should look at?

Are there more OL guys to sign?