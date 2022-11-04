 Another Injury!!!!!!! Sheesh!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another Injury!!!!!!! Sheesh!!

Questionable doesn't really mean anything anymore, with the way teams list injury designations now. They got rid of the probable designation. So questionable could mean actually questionable, or it could mean probable. Who the hell knows? :shrug:
 
He still practiced (limited) today. I would imagine that if was truly an issue they wouldn't have had him practice at all to give him a full day's rest.
 
FWIW on other injury fronts:

Jerome Baker was a full participant Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.
Fejedelem was a full participant Friday after being limited Wed and Thurs.
Brandon Shell was a full participant Friday after being limited Wed and Thurs.
Van Ginkel was a full participant Friday after being limited Wed and Thurs.
Rowe was a full participant after being limited Thurs.

McDaniel seems to take a very cautious route and has used vet rest more than other coach I've seen.
 
Players get injured often, I wouldn't worry too much about it. To be honest, adding Chubb would mean even if Phillips is out you would still have Chubb, Van Ginkle and Ingram. That should be enough to handle the Bears.
 
