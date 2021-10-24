Another Nail in Flores' Coffin?

Desperation mounting in Miami as Brian Flores struggles to connect with players amid losing skid The third-year coach is on the hot seat thanks to a 1-5 start

"There is a really negative vibe down there right now," said one source with direct knowledge of the situation. "A lot of players do not trust (Flores). Flo thinks he is a player's coach, with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don't really think he is approachable enough, or flexible."There is still too much of that New England (stuff) going on. It just doesn't work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That's not the vibe there. It's pretty bad."