 Another Nail in Flores' Coffin? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another Nail in Flores' Coffin?

Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2004
Messages
1,026
Reaction score
1,198
Location
Saranac, Michigan
www.cbssports.com

Desperation mounting in Miami as Brian Flores struggles to connect with players amid losing skid

The third-year coach is on the hot seat thanks to a 1-5 start
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

"There is a really negative vibe down there right now," said one source with direct knowledge of the situation. "A lot of players do not trust (Flores). Flo thinks he is a player's coach, with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don't really think he is approachable enough, or flexible.
"There is still too much of that New England (stuff) going on. It just doesn't work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That's not the vibe there. It's pretty bad."
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
1,926
Reaction score
1,356
Age
56
Michigan Mike said:
www.cbssports.com

Desperation mounting in Miami as Brian Flores struggles to connect with players amid losing skid

The third-year coach is on the hot seat thanks to a 1-5 start
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

"There is a really negative vibe down there right now," said one source with direct knowledge of the situation. "A lot of players do not trust (Flores). Flo thinks he is a player's coach, with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don't really think he is approachable enough, or flexible.
"There is still too much of that New England (stuff) going on. It just doesn't work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That's not the vibe there. It's pretty bad."
Click to expand...

His shtick is so old, players have turned on him, don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,007
Reaction score
13,061
Location
New Jersey
Also, I don’t recall any backlash last year w the two times he pulled Tua ( which was correct in my opinion). We almost pulled off the comeback at Denver and we won the Raiders game. Tua had reached a point in those games where he couldn’t lead the offense to a single first down. It was absolutely correct and part of the learning process. Not saying there might not be an issue between Flo and the players right now but the 2 benchings having something to do with it? I don’t see that.
 
Phinsguy

Phinsguy

Starter
Joined
Sep 12, 2010
Messages
2,255
Reaction score
1,150
Same old issue as with Gase, etc.....These moron coaches think they can act & coach like Belicheck. Problem is, they don't have his accolades, reputation or respect that his years of coaching & winning has afforded him. Most players will bow down to Belicheck due to his "street cred" but will not be walked over on by unproven, tough acting posers - which is now becoming fully evident that Flores surely is one of those fools.
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2004
Messages
1,026
Reaction score
1,198
Location
Saranac, Michigan
I think that the team has done a good job of keeping things in-house the past couple of years when there was somewhat of a picture of progress. But, if they continue down the current path, I can see that changing and players being more outspoken and things getting to a point where Flores can't recover. The lack of discipline is apparent this year in the number or penalties and other mental mistakes.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,373
Reaction score
783
Age
31
Location
Boston
Michigan Mike said:
www.cbssports.com

Desperation mounting in Miami as Brian Flores struggles to connect with players amid losing skid

The third-year coach is on the hot seat thanks to a 1-5 start
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

"There is a really negative vibe down there right now," said one source with direct knowledge of the situation. "A lot of players do not trust (Flores). Flo thinks he is a player's coach, with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don't really think he is approachable enough, or flexible.
"There is still too much of that New England (stuff) going on. It just doesn't work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That's not the vibe there. It's pretty bad."
Click to expand...


Yeah yeah, and last year people were talking about how players would want to come to Miami to play for him. When you're winning you're loved.
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
2,741
Reaction score
586
Age
59
Location
Broward, Fl.
I dont think the article says anything we fans don't already know. The questions is: Is Ross going to do anything about it?
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,922
Reaction score
2,947
Age
45
Location
East Coast
If we lose today Ross needs to use that "big brain" he thinks he had that helped him make billions.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,281
Reaction score
12,701
Age
68
Location
Miami
royalshank said:
Also, I don’t recall any backlash last year w the two times he pulled Tua ( which was correct in my opinion). We almost pulled off the comeback at Denver and we won the Raiders game. Tua had reached a point in those games where he couldn’t lead the offense to a single first down. It was absolutely correct and part of the learning process. Not saying there might not be an issue between Flo and the players right now but the 2 benchings having something to do with it? I don’t see that.
Click to expand...
That was last year. It has absolutely nothing to do with this year. That would be like saying Gase took the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year so he didn’t deserve to be fired is his third year when it was obvious the players no longer wanted to play for him.

Flores has 10 games left to turn this season around. If he doesn’t he needs to be fired just like Gase was after 3 seasons.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,373
Reaction score
783
Age
31
Location
Boston
Phinsguy said:
Same old issue as with Gase, etc.....These moron coaches think they can act & coach like Belicheck. Problem is, they don't have his accolades, reputation or respect that his years of coaching & winning has afforded him. Most players will bow down to Belicheck due to his "street cred" but will not be walked over on by unproven, tough acting posers - which is now becoming fully evident that Flores surely is one of those fools.
Click to expand...

Brian Flores is the farthest thing from a tough acting poser, and definitely not a fool. His accomplishments and path in life clearly prove otherwise.

Trying to coach a football team while managing a locker room full of Alpha personalities is not easy. Many good men fail at this job.

FYI, by what was reported up here in New England, Brian Flores had an amazing relationship with the players and would provide liaison between Belichick and the locker room.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,352
Reaction score
5,385
Location
Garden State
XxJustinxX said:
Yeah yeah, and last year people were talking about how players would want to come to Miami to play for him. When you're winning you're loved.
Click to expand...
Of course winning goes hand in hand with respect. Hell, we can everything that is ****ed up so I am sure the players can to. With all that's wrong specifically game planning, weird OC thing, defensive regression, horrible play calling, moving guys all over the place on offence, piss poor game plan, failure to make adjustments, etc, of course he's lost respect how the heck could he have earned it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom