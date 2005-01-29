 Another New Member | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another New Member

NYinBostonFin

NYinBostonFin

Playoffs Please!!
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
4,604
Reaction score
43
Age
46
What's up everyone? I go on this site often but this is my first thread.
I'm a Die Hard FinFan from NY, living this Pats nightmare first hand. (At least its not the Jets or Bills though) Let me summarize my views before I comment on other threads....

Always hated Wanny and believe he was the worst thing that ever happened for the franchise. He should have brought the team close, at least, to the SB during his time.
Knew fielder never had the skills to take us anywhere,though at times he did show the heart.
Thank Ricky for not showing up this season so Wanny was history, though I wish I didn't spend $75 to get his autograph before he did.
Hope Feeley can become the man and we didn't waste a 2nd draft pick.
Think Saban was the best thing to happen for us in a long time.
Wish the people in Miami were as diehard as in other states so they can become a factor against opposing teams. Not ask me to sit down when I actually make it to a game and cheer.

I love this site and had to join b/c I wanted to comment. Just remember boys (and girls) were on the same side. Save your anger for the rest of the AFC east.
 
dolfan06

dolfan06

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 2, 2001
Messages
13,165
Reaction score
161
Age
76
Location
FayettevilleArkansas
hello finfans, havent been on here for 15 years. Andrew Tatum and I started this site a long time ago. There was another member I can't remember what his nickname was but I was member number 3. Haven't done much since my wife died in 2011 the last time I was at hard rock stadium web weekend in 2010. The fins lost to Cleveland. Can't remember who the QB was but Sporano the fist pumping moron was the coach. My fiance is an Alabama fan Tookme a while to get into the games after what Saban did to the fins
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
54,009
Reaction score
133,514
Welcome back :UP:

Jump in and have fun
 
