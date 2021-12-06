 Another OC Fired | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another OC Fired

R

Ryan1973

I wouldn't mind seeing him as the OC of the Dolphins next season. He didn't have a good QB to work with in Carolina.
 
Ryan1973

Pitbull13 said:
He won't have an OL, RB, or healthy wrs in Miami
And how do you know that for sure? There will be a lot of new players on this team come next season. I'm sure the o-line and wide receivers will get a makeover this coming offseason.
 
Last edited:
P

Pitbull13

Ryan1973 said:
And how do you know that for sure? There will be a lot of new players on this team come next season. I'm sure the o-line and wide receivers will get a makeover this coming offseason.
I thought he meant add him this season.
 
FinPhan54

Apparently he was fired because he would not commit to the run game.... on a team that had McCaffrey..... no thank you


I think he would be a great fit at UM though with Cristobal
 
