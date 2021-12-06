Another OC Fired

BahamaFinFan78
Starter
Joe Brady has been let go from Carolina. Surprising.
He won't have an OL, RB, or healthy wrs in MiamiI wouldn't mind seeing him as the OC of the Dolphins next season. He didn't have a good QB to work with in Carolina.
And how do you know that for sure? There will be a lot of new players on this team come next season. I'm sure the o-line and wide receivers will get a makeover this coming offseason.He won't have an OL, RB, or healthy wrs in Miami
So people would think Trask or Gabbert will be starting for TB next week?you should have titled this Brady's been let go
I thought he meant add him this season.And how do you know that for sure? There will be a lot of new players on this team come next season. I'm sure the o-line and wide receivers will get a makeover this coming offseason.
That is really surprising to me.Joe Brady has been let go from Carolina. Surprising.