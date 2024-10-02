 Another opinion piece by Dave Hyde | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another opinion piece by Dave Hyde

stillhardcore

stillhardcore

Dave Hyde just wrote this opinion piece on the SunSentinel today. I have to agree if it is true, which I believe it is:

Dave Hyde: A Miami Dolphins embarrassment that goes right to the top

The night, the season — maybe this full Miami Dolphins era — began to collapse on the fourth offensive play Monday night, the one where their best player dropped a lateral pass, didn’t realize it was a fumble and watched the ball roll on the field. Wasn’t Tyreek Hill aware? Hadn’t that issue...
No one got cut. No one got fired. We had the single most embarrassing game in our history, on national TV and there is zero accountability.

This is going to be the worst season in our history.
 
No one got cut. No one got fired. We had the single most embarrassing game in our history, on national TV and there is zero accountability.

This is going to be the worst season in our history.
Good. It needs to be so bad that all the heads in the front office and coaching staff roll.

Flush. Flush again. Keep flushing until we're sure it's all gone.
 
Im convinced Hyde reads these forums. These are the exact things we have been saying for weeks now.

Keep calling them out on this **** Dave.
 
