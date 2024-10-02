Another opinion piece by Dave Hyde

stillhardcore
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2024
- Messages
- 143
- Reaction score
- 155
- Location
- Georgia
Dave Hyde just wrote this opinion piece on the SunSentinel today. I have to agree if it is true, which I believe it is:
Dave Hyde: A Miami Dolphins embarrassment that goes right to the top
The night, the season — maybe this full Miami Dolphins era — began to collapse on the fourth offensive play Monday night, the one where their best player dropped a lateral pass, didn’t realize it was a fumble and watched the ball roll on the field. Wasn’t Tyreek Hill aware? Hadn’t that issue...
www.yahoo.com