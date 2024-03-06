another Tua thread (trade)

Aquapride1
The Dolphins have exercised Tua's 5th year option to pay him $28 million for the 2024 season. I have questions:
1) If the Dolphins trade him now is the acquiring team obligated to pay Tua the $28 million for the 2024 season?
2) Which NFL team (s) do you expect would have an interest to acquire him?
3) If the Dolphins solicited trade offers do you expect another team would offer a 1st round draft pick, 2nd round, 3rd, or no draft picks just a veteran player or two ?
