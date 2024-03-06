 another Tua thread (trade) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

another Tua thread (trade)

In light of the organization's obvious intent with Tua, does this thread have any actual value as a?

  • Yes, a trade is possible.

  • No, it ridiculous on its face.

Results are only viewable after voting.
A

Aquapride1

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 3, 2022
Messages
396
Reaction score
407
Age
60
Location
USA
The Dolphins have exercised Tua's 5th year option to pay him $28 million for the 2024 season. I have questions:

1) If the Dolphins trade him now is the acquiring team obligated to pay Tua the $28 million for the 2024 season?
2) Which NFL team (s) do you expect would have an interest to acquire him?
3) If the Dolphins solicited trade offers do you expect another team would offer a 1st round draft pick, 2nd round, 3rd, or no draft picks just a veteran player or two ?
 
Danny said:
Tua's not getting traded
Click to expand...
I really do not see the point in starting this thread.

First of all it is not even a remote possibility. Second of all, OP has already made his position on Tua clear in countless other threads, even those that were completely unrelated to Tua.
 
Mach2 said:
I really do not see the point in starting this thread.

First of all it is not even a remote possibility. Second of all, OP has already made his position on Tua clear in countless other threads, even those that were completely unrelated to Tua.
Click to expand...
The point of the thread is that at this time of the year all teams are looking at changing their roster and the time to consider trade possibilities and draft opportunities is now.
 
Aquapride1 said:
So you believe the Dolphins do not want to trade him, or that no other team would have an interest to acquire him, or both?
Click to expand...
the team doesn’t want to trade Tua.....I'm sure plenty of teams would want to have Tua....not every team but plenty of them would.
 
Aquapride1 said:
The point of the thread is that at this time of the year all teams are looking at changing their roster and the time to consider trade possibilities and draft opportunities is now.
Click to expand...
My point is that there is essentially zero chance of this happening, therefore has zero value as a discussion.

I believe you simply get your rocks off by starting $hitshows.

I know, let's change this to a poll and see what our bretherine think.
 
Mach2 said:
My point is that there is essentially zero chance of this happening, therefore has zero value as a discussion.

I believe you simply get your rocks off by stating $hitshows.

I know, let's change this to a poll and see what our bretherine think.
Click to expand...
Why don't you allow the forum participants to offer their opinion of Tua's current trade value?
 
Mr Rogers Clown GIF
 
Aquapride1 said:
The Dolphins have exercised Tua's 5th year option to pay him $28 million for the 2024 season. I have questions:

1) If the Dolphins trade him now is the acquiring team obligated to pay Tua the $28 million for the 2024 season?
2) Which NFL team (s) do you expect would have an interest to acquire him?
3) If the Dolphins solicited trade offers do you expect another team would offer a 1st round draft pick, 2nd round, 3rd, or no draft picks just a veteran player or two ?
Click to expand...
I mean why wouldn’t Atlanta or Denver want him, Payton loves the quick, accurate pass game…
 
Aquapride1 said:
Why don't you allow the forum participants to offer their opinion of Tua's current trade value?
Click to expand...
He isn't on the market to be traded so he has no trade value.

It's like asking someone how much for their car, and the say it isn't for sale. There's really no value in further discussions at that point, barring some ludicrous offer that has no possibility of happening
 
rlandn said:
I mean why wouldn’t Atlanta or Denver want him, Payton loves the quick, accurate pass game…
Click to expand...
Fair enough. So if the Falcons or Broncos were willing to offer draft picks and, or veteran players for Tua doing a trade is worth considering.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom