 Anthony Campanile | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anthony Campanile

Nublar7

Nublar7

Retired FinHeaven Staff
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
36,191
Reaction score
3,835
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
I keep seeing a lot of Miami Hurricanes fans on Twitter, YouTube Podcasts talking about Anthony Campanile as potentially leaving the Dolphins to become the Hurricanes new DC. Though I can't seem to find any real articles/sources tying him as an actual candidate. Do any of our resident Cane fans have any more knowledge on his potential jump back to college?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom