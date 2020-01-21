Anthony Gordon will be the second best QB in this draft

I don't know jack **** about scouting college QB's but:

a) nobody really knows how these guys will turn out
b) if you throw a guys name out, you are prolly just throwing **** at the wall
c) teams will draft a QB they like, not sure who likes this cat
d) some have him as a top 10 QB grade so you can't dismiss him outright
 
He has accuracy on his throws i will give him that, At the same time Leach ran a 5 wide spread where defenses usually only had 3 rushers and he had about 10 seconds or more to throw..

Against the better teams like oregon they demolished him, My concern with him is his pocket awareness the guy looks like a statue half the time he was throwing it.. At the same time he has good accuracy, reads the field well of that there is no doubt..

I said i'd take a 3rd or 4th round flyer on him after we pick a QB in round 1 but anything before that is a reach and frankly a 3rd may be a reach, he could easily end up a bust but hey we could do worse like Eason imo. Would make decent competition and frankly he is talented if he can learn to operate a real NFL offense
 
Feverdream said:
Well... I'm not high on him, but I'd call it about an even money bet that he's in the league as long as the glass princess.
who is the glass princess? lmao

James Morgan is the guy im really impressed by he has tools and experience to be a good NFL QB, played for FIU but they ran a pro style offense and he has great accuracy and velocity on his throws.. He could make a starter in the NFL imo I think he is shooting up the boards for alot of teams after the Shrine bowl performance.
 
