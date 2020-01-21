Anthony Gordon will be the second best QB in this draft

He has accuracy on his throws i will give him that, At the same time Leach ran a 5 wide spread where defenses usually only had 3 rushers and he had about 10 seconds or more to throw..



Against the better teams like oregon they demolished him, My concern with him is his pocket awareness the guy looks like a statue half the time he was throwing it.. At the same time he has good accuracy, reads the field well of that there is no doubt..



I said i'd take a 3rd or 4th round flyer on him after we pick a QB in round 1 but anything before that is a reach and frankly a 3rd may be a reach, he could easily end up a bust but hey we could do worse like Eason imo. Would make decent competition and frankly he is talented if he can learn to operate a real NFL offense