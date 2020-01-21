Anthony Gordon will be the second best QB in this draft

Retro_Marlins
- Feb 14, 2014
- 396
- 108
Ummm why is nobody talking about this kid??.Just look at his passing stats...The best.
Look at every QB who has played for Mike Leach...Ummm why is nobody talking about this kid??.Just look at his passing stats...The best.
If Tannehill can be come an 8th overall pick then why not this guy?
Now a 13 career game starter in the Pac 12 is going to be the second best nfl qb in this class...I can't sigh loud enough
Thill should have never been drafted that high. The day he was I stated he would set or organization back a decade...which he did.If Tannehill can be come an 8th overall pick then why not this guy?
Because nobody is more dumb than Jeff Ireland?If Tannehill can be come an 8th overall pick then why not this guy?
who is the glass princess? lmaoWell... I'm not high on him, but I'd call it about an even money bet that he's in the league as long as the glass princess.