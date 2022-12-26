Anthony Richardson!

I don’t think that Miami will draft him, we may not even be in position to draft him, He is not a plug and play starter or even close to a sure thing. But here is why I think if he falls to round 2 Miami needs to take him.



- He’s a big QB with a big arm, he can make defenders miss at an elite rate and launch the ball. With waddle and hill on the outside it could be dangerous.



- He’s an elite running QB, those short yardage 3rd and 4th down conversions we’ve struggled with would be a lot easier.



-He’d open up a ton in the run game and let Mcdaniel really get creative with a run first offense.



- He’s basically the complete polar opposite QB of Tua. He has a huge bust potential, he’s highly inaccurate and inconsistent. But we could draft him as Tuas back up with sub packages and develop him slowly. And have Tua insurance with a QB who has the physical tools of a Josh Allen type.