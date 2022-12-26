 Anthony Richardson! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anthony Richardson!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,262
Reaction score
3,540
I don’t think that Miami will draft him, we may not even be in position to draft him, He is not a plug and play starter or even close to a sure thing. But here is why I think if he falls to round 2 Miami needs to take him.

- He’s a big QB with a big arm, he can make defenders miss at an elite rate and launch the ball. With waddle and hill on the outside it could be dangerous.

- He’s an elite running QB, those short yardage 3rd and 4th down conversions we’ve struggled with would be a lot easier.

-He’d open up a ton in the run game and let Mcdaniel really get creative with a run first offense.

- He’s basically the complete polar opposite QB of Tua. He has a huge bust potential, he’s highly inaccurate and inconsistent. But we could draft him as Tuas back up with sub packages and develop him slowly. And have Tua insurance with a QB who has the physical tools of a Josh Allen type.
 
LargoFin said:
That's right, and that is why we should pass even in the seventh round. There will be better options.
Click to expand...
But his upside is elite, and if he hits with this roster we could be looking like the eagles are now with Jalen Hurts
 
Swollcolb said:
But his upside is elite, and if he hits with this roster we could be looking like the eagles are now with Jalen Hurts
Click to expand...

I do not like it, 54% completion percentage this year. Jalen Hurts had 70% completion percentage in his last season at OU. It's not close. Richardson needs to stay in school and learn the craft, he will not learn in the NFL.
No, we need to target better options if we want a running QB, there are much better options, better quarterbacks in the draft:
Dorian Thompson Robinson: 70% completions, 631 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs.
Cameron Rising: 66% completions, 409 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs.
Hendon Hooker: 70% completions, 430 rushing yard, 5 rushing TDs.
 
Hebron Hooker has a torn ACL, Anthony Richardson outplayed and beat Cameron Rising in their head to head game and he doesn’t project as a running QB in NFL. DTR is gonna have same size limitations as Tua he’s 6’1 200 pounds jalen hurts wasn’t a very accurate QB in his first few years he made a massive leap his final season in college when he left SeC. I just think if you’re gonna move on from Tua or get someone to compete/groom behind him you want the guy with the most physical tools. I watched every snap Richardson played in college. And a lot of his issues are mental and mechanical which can be coached to improve. And his best plays were all just because he’s such a physical freak of nature, and can sense pressure
 
Swollcolb said:
Anthony Richardson outplayed and beat Cameron Rising in their head to head game and he doesn’t project as a running QB in NFL.
Click to expand...

Nobody cares about head to head match ups.
If they draft Richardson, he needs to start immediately and needs to play all the time, because like Josh Allen or Trey Lance he needs playing time to improve, because he sucks! And the team cannot worry much about wins and playoffs.
I would not roll the dice on your beliefs. I believe in facts, like completion percentage. There are probably 10 quarterbacks I'd rather draft in second round than Anthony Richardson.
 
