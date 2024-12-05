 Anthony Weaver - "Softness Had Nothing To Do With It" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anthony Weaver - "Softness Had Nothing To Do With It"

I have got to be honest, I do not like how he answered the question. It sounds like a lot of excuse making. Even if some of his points are fair, end of day there were still 20 missed tackles. I don't want the answer to just be "credit to the other team." I would like a little more oomph in his response that lights a bit of a fire, and something that demands more out of the players.

Not sure how anyone can spin the missed tackles in a positive light. Perhaps we just don't have the talent, and inferior players will look inept and allow elements/external factors to have a greater influence.
 
yeah it just feels uninspired. i can't put my finger on it exactly
 
Excuse making is what we do best!!!!

We're 30 year reigning Champs of excuse making!
 
He also said the fundamentals need to be improved. Basics. He made that pretty clear.

"Do we need to be better with our technique and fundamentals in wrapping up, driving our feet, not diving off the diving board? Absolutely."
 
