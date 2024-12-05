Anthony Weaver - "Softness Had Nothing To Do With It"

phinsforlife
I have got to be honest, I do not like how he answered the question. It sounds like a lot of excuse making. Even if some of his points are fair, end of day there were still 20 missed tackles. I don't want the answer to just be "credit to the other team." I would like a little more oomph in his response that lights a bit of a fire, and something that demands more out of the players.
Miami Dolphins' Anthony Weaver explains why 'soft' defense wasn't problem in Green Bay
Does Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver agree with Jordyn Brooks that defense was soft in loss at Green Bay?
sports.yahoo.com