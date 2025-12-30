 Anthony Weaver was Handcuffed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anthony Weaver was Handcuffed

Now do the defensive stats against the good offenses. Burrow and Jackson absolutely shredded us. We couldn’t stop the Chargers running game. Old man Rodger’s completed like 80% of his passes and we got routed.

Essentially he’s asking us to forget the first three games of the season and the focus only on ours wins which were against bad teams except the Bills. The Pats are also about to put up 30+ on us.

When are we going to stop hyping up our team based on performances against the softer teams? Do we want to beat the best teams of the NFL or not? Because so far this is the type of thinking and decision making that got us in to the Tua mess.
 
Fools gold. His defense isn't impressive at all. I dont get what people see. His defense is as vanilla as it gets. Flores deserves a HC job ober Weaver and I despise that dude.
 
He did a good job overall with the talent he had. Did he do well enough to be the HC? Not to me, sorry.

I give him a free pass for the secondary and taking the first half of the season developing the young guys in the middle of the line. However, not being able to generate a consistent pass rush in the one area of the team where there was talent, not good.
 
I don't think Weaver should get the top job. However, if you want to beat the best teams in the NFL, you don't have the lack of talent in the secondary the Dolphins currently have. It's like expecting a Michelin trained chef to give you a gourmet meal out of the Burger King kitchen.

Again, I don't think the guy did an absolutely amazing job this year, but it was pretty much the best you could expect. He's finishing up the 2nd year as a DC. Since McD is likely coming back, let Weaver continue to cook at DC and see if he continues to improve with better talent.
 
This.

Bull **** he was handcuffed. We all saw the ridiculous zone schemes and dropping guys like Chop and Phillips into coverage instead of rushing the passer.

That statement by friggin Poyer rings true. The players had trouble understanding his defense. That is a coaching issue not a talent issue. We all see it, we all saw it, repeatedly. Our secondary is lost in coverage, not because they lack talent, but because the scheme is ****.

He is neither hot nor cold, he is lukewarm, so I spit him out.

That said. McDaniel is friggin worse.
 
Short end of the stick, absolutely however I just don’t see it.

No creativity blitzing and soft zones. Aside from a nice game vs the bills, what else was there? Blown games vs the panthers and chargers. Shredded by burrow and Lamar and Rodgers. I guess a good game vs baker who went from mvp candidate first half of the season to one of the worst starters in the league second half.

If I saw atleast ideas from him that we weren’t executing on id be more thrilled but I just don’t see anything special.
 
Hopefully some team is dumb enough to hire him as their HC.
 
This says it all. He did do a lot better with less. Grier really handcuffed this guy.

I truly believe he should be Miami's next Head Coach.
Bullshit....someone was brought in behind the scenes. The whole defense changed weeks ago into something Weaver was not doing during the first 6-8 games. We stopped the wide 9 crap...coverages changed. I'm not buying this crap. Did we hire a few "consultants"?
 
