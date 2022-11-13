Any Chance Najee is available in offseason

I was listening to Sirius Fantasy Football station today and the host said he thought this was the week where Jaylen Warren takes over number 1 duties. I dont see this happening but do you think the steelers would entertain a trade for Najee in the offseason and if so what would you think it would take to trade for him and what would you be willing to give up to get him. Dont get me wrong, I think the duo of Mostert and Wilson has looked good, but I think this team need a workhorse back so they can wear a team down with the run when we need to. Thoughts??