Any Chance Ogbah gets traded?

Big contract number this year so I would be surprised. Many assume he will be cut in the offseason since it will free up a good chunk of money.
 
Tough to move Ogbah because of his contract. Not likely to command a good draft pick so maybe a player swap? A player on another team who doesn't fit their scheme or bad contract for bad contract swap ala Jamal Adams lol
 
DE depth is something that is great to have, hell the Giants won a Super Bowl because of it. I doubt Miami does much before next year, Cedric Wilson is the only one I'd think might be moved if possible (contract dump).
^
Ogbah can take snaps at DE or OLB if one of our starters is out. I don’t see us moving him given our lack of depth and the fact we can get out of his contact this off-season. Wilson is a guy who could be moved to a WR needy team.

I’d like us to be looking for interior OL/DL depth at the deadline. With Wynn out for the season we could use some help. None of the guys on our roster are really long term starters and Jones/Cotton have already been hurt this year.
 
He’s a good player. He has 2.5 sacks and a pick. He’s a luxury to have right now given he’s not “the guy” we are relying on to lead us in sacks etc. I don’t trade him because we are going to make a SB run. You need as many good players as you can assemble. That said, if someone wants to give us a 1st round pick - sure!
 
Big contract number this year so I would be surprised. Many assume he will be cut in the offseason since it will free up a good chunk of money.
I think they release him next offseason. They are going to need that $ to resign Williams and Hunt.
 
