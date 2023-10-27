Any Chance Ogbah gets traded?

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 18,684
- Reaction score
- 92,956
- Location
- you tell me and we will both know
Any chance this report may come true?
Did track Ogbah's plays against Panthers and he basically backed up Chubb at OLB and had little impact in that game.
NFL Trade Deadline: Is This Emmanuel Ogbah's Last Game With Miami Dolphins?
As we close in on the NFL trade deadline, could the Miami Dolphins be shopping defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah?
www.profootballnetwork.com
Did track Ogbah's plays against Panthers and he basically backed up Chubb at OLB and had little impact in that game.