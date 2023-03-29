 Any chance we're at Aarowhead for the Thursday opener in September? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any chance we're at Aarowhead for the Thursday opener in September?

Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
1,332
Reaction score
1,254
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Home Games

Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears

The season opener usually isn't a divisional game so I think Denver, Vegas and LA are out. I don't think the Bears or Lions are who they're looking for. That leaves us with the Eagles, Bengals and Bills. The Bills opened at the Rams last year so I don't think they'll go that way again plus I think the Chiefs games with them and the Bengals are too big to put week 1. That would leave us and the super bowl rematch from a year ago. Eagles might make more sense but you could have Tyreek going back home to face the former team plus NBC would have the prospect of healthy Tua in an opener. Don't sleep on us being the opponent. Am I wrongly eliminating the Bills and Bengals or would you guess at either Miami or Philadelphia as the week one opponent?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
20,276
Reaction score
48,497
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Trifecta Nation said:
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Home Games

Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears

The season opener usually isn't a divisional game so I think Denver, Vegas and LA are out. I don't think the Bears or Lions are who they're looking for. That leaves us with the Eagles, Bengals and Bills. The Bills opened at the Rams last year so I don't think they'll go that way again plus I think the Chiefs games with them and the Bengals are too big to put week 1. That would leave us and the super bowl rematch from a year ago. Eagles might make more sense but you could have Tyreek going back home to face the former team plus NBC would have the prospect of healthy Tua in an opener. Don't sleep on us being the opponent. Am I wrongly eliminating the Bills and Bengals or would you guess at either Miami or Philadelphia as the week one opponent?
Click to expand...
Many times they tend to go with a playoo rematch.

Could be KC/Cincy, but there are a few different strong possibilities.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,318
Reaction score
18,477
Location
Allentown, Pa
KC and Philly (in KC) are each other’s 17th game.

So yaaaaaaa no.

If we play KC on TNF you can be assured it will be right after their bye.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
883
Reaction score
2,571
Age
36
Location
woods
Hill going back to KC has some juice, but I doubt it's Miami.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
7,589
Reaction score
27,000
Location
Northern BC
I get very excited for week 1 every year and do not watch much other football unless during and around a Dolphins game, so I think I would hope they do not play on Thursday and do on Sunday where I can get into my normal routine of immersing in football for about 5 hours. 4 if they lose. This is because I'll watch the pre game and only watch after the game if they win.

With that all said and knowing they do not take into account what I want....then it would be cool, especially if they can start with a win in KC and be the talk going into Sunday.

Lastly, I highly doubt it. Vegas does not have us high for wins and the Philly/ KC rematch will be too sexy for them to not have. I'd wager that will be the Thursday Night game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom