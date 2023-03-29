Any chance we're at Aarowhead for the Thursday opener in September?

Trifecta Nation
Rookie
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2008
- Messages
- 1,332
- Reaction score
- 1,254
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Home Games
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
The season opener usually isn't a divisional game so I think Denver, Vegas and LA are out. I don't think the Bears or Lions are who they're looking for. That leaves us with the Eagles, Bengals and Bills. The Bills opened at the Rams last year so I don't think they'll go that way again plus I think the Chiefs games with them and the Bengals are too big to put week 1. That would leave us and the super bowl rematch from a year ago. Eagles might make more sense but you could have Tyreek going back home to face the former team plus NBC would have the prospect of healthy Tua in an opener. Don't sleep on us being the opponent. Am I wrongly eliminating the Bills and Bengals or would you guess at either Miami or Philadelphia as the week one opponent?
