Any Chance?

Since drafting QBs is a total crap shoot is there any chance this team could focus on building a top ten defense and a strong running game?

Regardless if you're pro Tua or not we can't keep on with this philosophy of relying on a QB to play a perfect game each weak, McD's scheme is just flawed.

While Grier's draft picks haven't been great they haven't been horrible either, no one hits on them all. His flaw is trading away high pics for players with big contracts, this is double loss for the team.

But I'm just preaching to choir at this point and I'm aware of that. It's time for them to go!
 
This is how you build a winning team with Tua. Also get some bigger wr who are physical
 
Well no one in the NFL agrees with you so we'll go the other direction instead of listing all of the first round DUDS, Brady.
 
Really? I disagree. Even decent ones can be destroyed by poor team management beit coaching or squad talent. We can all name QBs who have done nothing coming in with high expectations. Lawrence being one, Burrow is wasted at Bengals.
 
Mac Jones
Justin Fields
Trevor Lawrence

100% deserved the chance to have their 4-year window and a crack at leading a team to SB. The other's did not. They did not deserve second contract because they did not deliver on rookie contract. Same goes for Tua, Herbert. And any QB, Roethlisberger, Rodgers, veterans who do not deliver on their 2nd, 3rd, 4th contract. Whenever they fail they should be replaced.
 
That is incorrect. The only measurable is whether they deserve to be given their 4-year window as rookies, and whether they deliver on that rookie contract. There is no such thing as ruined.
 
Parody account ....
 
The only QB who may be any worth on that list is Lawrence but I've run out of trying to figure out why a pairing of Lawrence and Doug Pederson haven't worked.

It was evident from the moment he first stepped on the field that Justin Fields couldn't read a field at all and couldn't throw with any anticipation. Mac Jones is one of the most physically untalented QB's I've ever seen drafted in the first round and needed a type of awareness and maturity he did not possess.

At some point all these guys had scouts and front offices looking at them and really believing they were gonna be worth building the franchise around.
 
