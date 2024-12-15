Gulfstream
Since drafting QBs is a total crap shoot is there any chance this team could focus on building a top ten defense and a strong running game?
Regardless if you're pro Tua or not we can't keep on with this philosophy of relying on a QB to play a perfect game each weak, McD's scheme is just flawed.
While Grier's draft picks haven't been great they haven't been horrible either, no one hits on them all. His flaw is trading away high pics for players with big contracts, this is double loss for the team.
But I'm just preaching to choir at this point and I'm aware of that. It's time for them to go!
