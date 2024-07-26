GBpackers10
You guys doing any Fantasy Football leagues this Fall? If so I’m willing to join.
A place where a lone Packer fan joins the Dolphins fantasy league lol.Is this a place where Packers win the division?
It's not too late to come out of the closet. Your subtleness and fondness for our team is duly noted and appreciated. Can't say I blame you.A place where a lone Packer fan joins the Dolphins fantasy league lol.
I just do a local one with the restaurant community here in Charlottesville. Other than that I avoid such things. It would be sooo easy to get carried away. At least in my case.You guys doing any Fantasy Football leagues this Fall? If so I’m willing to join.