Any final FAs you’d like to see Dolphins pick up?

Really pleased that we built half a defense in FA and improved our ST unit. We still have some money to spend id guess around 20 mill or so, that’s budgeting for rookies and saving some money to roll over for next season. Who interests you guys?

For me it’s: Andrus Peat (not sure why he hasn’t had a big market I thought he was a really solid player), Ted Karras (Wanted McGovern but he’s a Jet now), and then I’d really like to add one more nickel corner I know we already spent a boatload on corners but Brian Poole or Mackensie Alexander one of those young Nickels to really solidify the back end. Probably can only Afford 2 Of those guys for my budget. But that’d have me super optimistic heading to draft (already very pleased)