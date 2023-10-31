 Any good football channels on YouTube for Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any good football channels on YouTube for Miami

I listen to podcasts but also looking for some good analysis and play breakdowns. Would be nice to have someone that covers Miami exclusively ( not Barry Cunningham ). You guys have anyone you listen/ watch?
 
All Dolphins Podcast with Omar Kelly and Alain Poupart is my favorite Dolphins podcast right now, you can find them on Youtube. I think it will get better and better and they do Q&A's with fans live, behind enemy lines with opposing team beat writers and I believe they are continuing to grow the show. I also like listening to the Joe Rose show sometimes, they have a good episode on right now with Kyle Crabbs and he is giving some great analysis . Douglie is also good because he summarizes what everyone else is saying in to a neat package.

Links below:


www.audacy.com

The Joe Rose Show - Weekdays 6a - 10a | AM 560 Sports WQAM

Listen to The Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz at Weekdays 6am - 10am on AM 560 Sports WQAM Florida.
www.audacy.com www.audacy.com
 
I basically watch everything available, with the exception of a few creators:

Likes:
- Ryder McConville - all 22 breakdowns
- DouglieDoWrong - summaries
- WQAM - Love me some Crowder and Leroy Hoard
- Ace Per Head - Very interesting stats compilations
- Locked On Dolphins - Good analysis, lots of content
- Omar (NEVER thought I'd say that) - Pretty decent analysis these days

Dislikes:
- Phinside the NFL - Dude just annoys the hell out of me, and he's the "I'm always right" type
- Barry Cunningham - Wishy-washy
- Poupart - Another "I'm always right" and will twist stuff to be right even when wrong
- TD Phins Talk - Overall lacking.

The guys from the forum here that put together a pod show are a solid listen too...I'm sure one of them will pipe-up and give you some links here before long.

Non-Dolphin guys that also cover the rest of the NFL that I really enjoy, and are must-follows IMO:

- That's Good Sports (Brandon Perna - Broncos fan)
- Pack Cast (Tom Grossi - Packers Fan)
 
Thanks for the list.....Perna is gem.
 
Finsational said:
Thanks for the list.....Perna is gem.
He is...probably my favorite creator these days. I also really like the guy that does the "Top Billin'" stuff...he's more Philly/Seattle/Baltimore/college though. Has done a few Tua videos that always crack me up (he's a big time Tua / Waddle fan). Damn funny dude.
 
Don't understand the the need Reason has to justify himself so much for his insight is truly right on and speaks for itself, IMO. He not only has insight but actually knows what he is talking about. I haven't seen anyone in here who wouldn't benefit greatly by his views and insight. He is truly the best and enjoyable to listen to. Actually seen my lack of understanding in many areas he has brought up and I have learned from. (Putting ones Ego aside on both sides)

Richmond Webb and Ball game and others of his guest bring a hell of a lot to think about and make up your own decisions.

Phinside the NFL *****

Phin fan 1966 ( Joe Auer )
 
