Any good football channels on YouTube for Miami

I basically watch everything available, with the exception of a few creators:
Likes:
- Ryder McConville - all 22 breakdowns
- DouglieDoWrong - summaries
- WQAM - Love me some Crowder and Leroy Hoard
- Ace Per Head - Very interesting stats compilations
- Locked On Dolphins - Good analysis, lots of content
- Omar (NEVER thought I'd say that) - Pretty decent analysis these days
Dislikes:
- Phinside the NFL - Dude just annoys the hell out of me, and he's the "I'm always right" type
- Barry Cunningham - Wishy-washy
- Poupart - Another "I'm always right" and will twist stuff to be right even when wrong
- TD Phins Talk - Overall lacking.
The guys from the forum here that put together a pod show are a solid listen too...I'm sure one of them will pipe-up and give you some links here before long.
Non-Dolphin guys that also cover the rest of the NFL that I really enjoy, and are must-follows IMO:
- That's Good Sports (Brandon Perna - Broncos fan)
- Pack Cast (Tom Grossi - Packers Fan)