Any Greenville, Sc Area Dolphins Fans?

Awsi Dooger said: Absolutely. If I lived there I think I'd ignore the football games and remain in the park all day. What a fabulous transition they made, one of the best in the country. I read the plaques regarding the freeway that had been there earlier.

Actually I did mostly ignore a Dolphins game two years ago while in Greenville. I spent all day Sunday visiting museums and places of interest before ending up in Falls Park and being amazed. I took so many pictures and walked across the bridge so often it was comical. Dolphins were playing the Rams that day and I didn't watch the game at all. I heard the score on the drive away from Greenville. Click to expand...

Spartanburg SC here. Greenville SC. is where I moved to, from Miami. The Greenville county line is 3 miles from my house now. Greenville downtown is about 20 miles or so away. If you move here, Greenville or Spartanburg, you will have to get the NFL Sunday Ticket unless you can find a bar that will change the channel to the Dolphin game for you.Good luck.Your not a Dolphin fan if downtown Greenville was a bigger draw for you than the game. What Museum? What places of interestthat could be more important or attractive than a Dolphin game?I have spent countless hours in downtown Greenville (all three of daughters and my sister) live in the neighborhood. They love the nightlife.Someone mentioned Tannehill at a Greenville hotel (team hotel) for game week. The Dolphins have never once played a game in Greenville or Spartanburg. Preseason or not.The only connection was Carolina's training camp a couple seasons ago.The Dolphins did not stay in Greenville as far as I know? I could be wrong.I have been here 35 years. The only time I have ever heard the Upstate and the Dolphins mentioned in the same sentence was when we had two training camp days with Carolina and that was in Spartanburg, not Greenville.We had a good amount of Fin fans show up there BTW.OP. When I first moved here, Dan Marino was still the QB and most Sundays they showed Dolphin games on regular TV. No more! Ever. Unless its a Thurs or Mon night.Then add the Carolina Panthers and boom, no more fins games on Sunday. None unless you have Direct. Sunday Ticket.If someone does know of a Dolphin friendly sports bar, I'm all ears. But would not go as I already paid for Direct ST. But I know others that would go.