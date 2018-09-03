 Any Greenville, Sc Area Dolphins Fans? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any Greenville, Sc Area Dolphins Fans?

Was curious if there were any Dolphins fans in Upstate, SC.

I work most Sundays but there are a few where it'd be cool to watch the games with some fins fans.
 
DolphinsLaw42

I have friends down in Greenville just visited last month (from Nj) loved down town area. The Bridge and park were beautiful, lots of solid places to watch our boys
 
Awsi Dooger

DolphinsLaw42 said:
The Bridge and park were beautiful, lots of solid places to watch our boys
Absolutely. If I lived there I think I'd ignore the football games and remain in the park all day. What a fabulous transition they made, one of the best in the country. I read the plaques regarding the freeway that had been there earlier.

Actually I did mostly ignore a Dolphins game two years ago while in Greenville. I spent all day Sunday visiting museums and places of interest before ending up in Falls Park and being amazed. I took so many pictures and walked across the bridge so often it was comical. Dolphins were playing the Rams that day and I didn't watch the game at all. I heard the score on the drive away from Greenville.
 
66finatic

yes, i live in the upstate area. i tried to sneak in and get Tannehill's autograph at the Marriott in Spartanburg a couple of years ago during preseason . Got thrown out twice and never saw him. LOL A place to watch the game with other fin fans is at Friars Tavern off of Woodruff Rd. Lots of fans and good people!
 
66finatic said:
yes, i live in the upstate area. i tried to sneak in and get Tannehill's autograph at the Marriott in Spartanburg a couple of years ago during preseason . Got thrown out twice and never saw him. LOL A place to watch the game with other fin fans is at Friars Tavern off of Woodruff Rd. Lots of fans and good people!
Hell yeah thanks man I appreciate it!
 
Myrtle Beach here....about as far from Greenville as you can get and still be in SC. Not sure how it is in the upstate, but we have a lot of Steeler fans here along with Panther fans, but a there is definitely a Dolphins contingent. Hope you are able to connect with them....
 
I have about a thousand ancestors buried there; heck, there’s a cemetery with my last name attached to it.
 
I'm about an 1 hour 30 minutes south of Greenville, close to the Greenwood area. Would love to get together and watch a game sometime. I travel a lot for work, but I'll hit you up when I'm back in the country.
 
Spartanburg SC here. Greenville SC. is where I moved to, from Miami. The Greenville county line is 3 miles from my house now. Greenville downtown is about 20 miles or so away. If you move here, Greenville or Spartanburg, you will have to get the NFL Sunday Ticket unless you can find a bar that will change the channel to the Dolphin game for you.
Good luck.

Awsi Dooger said:
Absolutely. If I lived there I think I'd ignore the football games and remain in the park all day. What a fabulous transition they made, one of the best in the country. I read the plaques regarding the freeway that had been there earlier.
Actually I did mostly ignore a Dolphins game two years ago while in Greenville. I spent all day Sunday visiting museums and places of interest before ending up in Falls Park and being amazed. I took so many pictures and walked across the bridge so often it was comical. Dolphins were playing the Rams that day and I didn't watch the game at all. I heard the score on the drive away from Greenville.
Your not a Dolphin fan if downtown Greenville was a bigger draw for you than the game. What Museum? What places of interest Here that could be more important or attractive than a Dolphin game?
I have spent countless hours in downtown Greenville (all three of daughters and my sister) live in the neighborhood. They love the nightlife.

Someone mentioned Tannehill at a Greenville hotel (team hotel) for game week. The Dolphins have never once played a game in Greenville or Spartanburg. Preseason or not.
The only connection was Carolina's training camp a couple seasons ago.
The Dolphins did not stay in Greenville as far as I know? I could be wrong.
I have been here 35 years. The only time I have ever heard the Upstate and the Dolphins mentioned in the same sentence was when we had two training camp days with Carolina and that was in Spartanburg, not Greenville.
We had a good amount of Fin fans show up there BTW.

OP. When I first moved here, Dan Marino was still the QB and most Sundays they showed Dolphin games on regular TV. No more! Ever. Unless its a Thurs or Mon night.
Then add the Carolina Panthers and boom, no more fins games on Sunday. None unless you have Direct. Sunday Ticket.
If someone does know of a Dolphin friendly sports bar, I'm all ears. But would not go as I already paid for Direct ST. But I know others that would go.
 
