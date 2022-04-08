 Any Guess who this might be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any Guess who this might be?

Crzynick25

Crzynick25

www.yahoo.com

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the...
Im curious but really have no idea.
 
Duss

Not pouncey or vontae their not in the league anymore
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

I know for a fact Brian Hartline was a heavy drinker. He even crashed his car on a highway once and left the scene. But he is no longer in the league.
 
bane

bane

brandon marshall was pissed at vonte Davis for showing up to practice hungover. I remember that story. They got into it. But not sure who this guy might be.
 
T

The Ghost

Saw this on PFT and instantly realized this thread would pop up here.

Stupid thing for Campbell to bring up and even stupider thing to speculate about.
 
Phinsince92

Phinsince92

If it weren’t for Campbell saying he was still playing I would’ve thought Davon Bess. Dude had issues. Here’s an example, “A police report describes Friday's incident at Fort Lauderdale airport. Bess was seen "acting irrationally"—singing, dancing, his pants falling to his ankles. A deputy approached Bess, who crushed a cup of coffee on the officer, assumed a fighting stance, and removed his shirt before eventually calming down and being arrested.”
 
