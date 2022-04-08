Any Guess who this might be?

Crzynick25
Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol
Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the...
www.yahoo.com
Im curious but really have no idea.