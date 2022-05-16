Any Have Any Experience with the North Club at Hard Rock?

The wife and I are considering our second trip down to S. FL to see a game. Last time we went, we were in section 144 at about $200 a ticket. This year tickets are slim pickin's and similar seats start around $600. I noticed that the North Club tickets are similar in price. I know it would be in the sun, but it might not be too bad in mid November (looking at the Cleveland game).



Anyone have any experience with the North Club?