Any Have Any Experience with the North Club at Hard Rock?

Ren
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2006
- Messages
- 2,995
- Reaction score
- 5,572
The wife and I are considering our second trip down to S. FL to see a game. Last time we went, we were in section 144 at about $200 a ticket. This year tickets are slim pickin's and similar seats start around $600. I noticed that the North Club tickets are similar in price. I know it would be in the sun, but it might not be too bad in mid November (looking at the Cleveland game).
Anyone have any experience with the North Club?
Anyone have any experience with the North Club?