 Any Hope In Tyler Huntley?

Any Hope In Tyler Huntley?

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

How much hope do you have in Tyler Huntley if he is the starter (no league deals acquired by then by the FO) against the Titans?

I have little hope that Tyler Huntley will manage our offense effectively by the time Tua returns. You?

_
pddoe1qr3fzek1m3tepl.jpg
 
Zero. He was on a practice squad for a reason and anyone who says different needs to come back to reality
 
He can scramble that's about it. I wouldn't expect him to put up a 70% completing percentage and throw for 300+ yards.
 
Huntley>Boyle>Thompson. This is where we're at folks. We have no one that's ready to roll right now, so I'm just gonna go with the guy that's actually had a tiny bit of success.
 
A sliver.

In terms of he was a practice squad guy…..I think the ravens were nuts to have Josh Johnson as QB 2
 
canesz06 said:
Zero. He was on a practice squad for a reason and anyone who says different needs to come back to reality
Click to expand...
Honestly asking - You wanna roll with Boyle on Monday? He was better than Skylar for sure.
 
break out the wing t and triple option. too bad the rams signed scott frost he could help us run it
 
Huntley is at least a threat to run, more athletic than anything else left at QB on the roster. Best of the worst choices IMO.
 
