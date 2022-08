jfleag61 said: My wife and I came down a few years ago for the 49rs game and just rented a car right at the airport. It was nice to be able to go wherever we wanted without having to wait for a driver to show up. Click to expand...

Honestly this is the way to go if financially ppssible. There's a lot to do in South Florida, why rack up bills or even worse not get the full experience of the cities? It's not just a party town, whatever your interest is we most likely have it in South Florida.