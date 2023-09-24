Any injury updates post-Denver?

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
I didn’t know this but Phillips went out (per NFL.com):
What about Connor Williams? They said he hurt his groin I think?
Craycraft came up favoring his shoulder on that catch he had.
Any updates would be appreciated by all
- Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips (oblique) was ruled out against Denver. Cornerback Eli Apple was evaluated for a concussion and did not return.
