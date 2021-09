Crzynick25 said: I know he was dinged up a bit during the pre-season. I'm interested in seeing what his and Brandon Jones roles are going to be with McCourty and Rowe listed as the starters. Click to expand...

I think McCourty is only the starter at this time because he is the safety that calls out the defense and makes sure everyone on defense is lined up where they are suppose to be. Holland is still learning this aspect of the job with the Dolphins and assuming he is fully healthy, that is likely the only reason he isn’t the starter at this time.I expect Holland to be the starter before the season is over. I assume Jones will play a similar role the one he played last year and it won’t surprise me if he isn’t on the field for over 50% of the defensive plays this season