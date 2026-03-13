Any One Else Surprised by Dolphins Free Agency Approach?

DolphinVJ
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2002
- Messages
- 335
- Reaction score
- 264
- Location
- Northern California
I am pleasantly very surprised at what JES and Hafley are doing in this first week of Free Agency! I know almost all signings are 1 year deals and some of these new Free Agent players we have signed will not make the Roster. We were/are cap strapped and yet we are signing so many players albeit to minimum type deals. I am impressed. Just like the Draft, the more swings you take, the better chances of hitting on more players. I didn't see this coming because in my opinion this is not how Green Bay does Free Agency but this is nice. Some of these guys are probably going to start - Willis, Slayer, maybe Jalen Tolbert, Dulcich (returning player), and at least 1 of the DBs, I think. To me does not feel like a conventional re-build, more like a re-build on the go.