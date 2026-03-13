Any One Else Surprised by Dolphins Free Agency Approach?

I am very surprised and happy with it as well.



I look at the roster on the offensive side of the ball, before even adding anyone from the draft, and I am dangerously starting to get excited about it's prospects. In fact, I think this offense on paper is stronger than the post-Tyreek offense we saw last season. If Malik Willis is the real deal as so many think he is that would mean the quarterback position is improved, the running back room is elite, three of the 5 starting offensive lineman are above average to very good and the wide receiver room imo is stronger than the post-Tyreek weeks. Dulcich continues to be interesting at tight end, though I think they still need to beef up that unit more. I still remain somewhat hopeful that Savaiinaea can take a step forward and hopefully Salyer is an upgrade. But between those two and likely a rookie offensive lineman the two guard spots can be somewhat settled.



Defense needs a lot of work still, but there are definitely some solid pieces to work with. I expect that to be a major focus of the draft.



So while the defense might be rough for a bit, I think the offense should be capable of putting up points consistently. Still don't think they will win a whole lot of games in 2026 (mostly because of the defense), but I think it is much better than even I anticipated. Or maybe I am just letting my hope get to me again and it still all sucks, idk. lol