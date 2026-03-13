 Any One Else Surprised by Dolphins Free Agency Approach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any One Else Surprised by Dolphins Free Agency Approach?

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DolphinVJ

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I am pleasantly very surprised at what JES and Hafley are doing in this first week of Free Agency! I know almost all signings are 1 year deals and some of these new Free Agent players we have signed will not make the Roster. We were/are cap strapped and yet we are signing so many players albeit to minimum type deals. I am impressed. Just like the Draft, the more swings you take, the better chances of hitting on more players. I didn't see this coming because in my opinion this is not how Green Bay does Free Agency but this is nice. Some of these guys are probably going to start - Willis, Slayer, maybe Jalen Tolbert, Dulcich (returning player), and at least 1 of the DBs, I think. To me does not feel like a conventional re-build, more like a re-build on the go.
 
Some good some not so good. Glad they got Willis, sad they didnt keep Kader.

Overall the rest of the signings are exactly what I expected, journeymen players on prove it deals.

Were likley a 4 win team right now. If they have a once in a generation type draft they could get to the playoffs if Willis truley breaks out. If the draft sucks or Willis fails, were a 3 to 4 win team. Our scheudle looks brutal as we sit here today.
 
I am very surprised and happy with it as well.

I look at the roster on the offensive side of the ball, before even adding anyone from the draft, and I am dangerously starting to get excited about it's prospects. In fact, I think this offense on paper is stronger than the post-Tyreek offense we saw last season. If Malik Willis is the real deal as so many think he is that would mean the quarterback position is improved, the running back room is elite, three of the 5 starting offensive lineman are above average to very good and the wide receiver room imo is stronger than the post-Tyreek weeks. Dulcich continues to be interesting at tight end, though I think they still need to beef up that unit more. I still remain somewhat hopeful that Savaiinaea can take a step forward and hopefully Salyer is an upgrade. But between those two and likely a rookie offensive lineman the two guard spots can be somewhat settled.

Defense needs a lot of work still, but there are definitely some solid pieces to work with. I expect that to be a major focus of the draft.

So while the defense might be rough for a bit, I think the offense should be capable of putting up points consistently. Still don't think they will win a whole lot of games in 2026 (mostly because of the defense), but I think it is much better than even I anticipated. Or maybe I am just letting my hope get to me again and it still all sucks, idk. lol
 
MrChadRico said:
Some good some not so good. Glad they got Willis, sad they didnt keep Kader.

Overall the rest of the signings are exactly what I expected, journeymen players on prove it deals.

Were likley a 4 win team right now. If they have a once in a generation type draft they could get to the playoffs if Willis truley breaks out. If the draft sucks or Willis fails, we’re a 3 to 4 win team. Our scheudle looks brutal as we sit here today.
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I don’t expect our rookie class to add a significant amount of wins. Objectively speaking, Willis is probably the most likely player on our roster to impact our overall record.
 
We have to fill out the roster.

What i like is they are attacking the best minimum contract guys right away, rather than waiting for other teams to scoop up.

I bet most of these guys probably see the minimum 1 year contracts as a bet on themselves, and considering many starting spots are open, it's an opportunity to cash in a year from now.
 
I see us adding a lot of UDFAs, too. You never know with those dudes. Sometimes they surprise.
 
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