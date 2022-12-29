 Any optimists still out there? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any optimists still out there?

op·ti·mist
noun
plural noun: optimists
A person who tends to be hopeful and confident about the future or the success of something.

This is a thread to get away from the toxic doom and gloom found in EVERY other thread currently on the main page, the stupid-ass scenarios, all the chicken littles with self-taught medical degrees that are pissed at the world because they weren't breastfed as infants, and Dear Abby herself, stay out! Would of, should of, could of's not welcome here. If you want to talk about our situation and our outlook in a respectful manner without arguing and disrespectful harassment, this is the thread for you. I know there are plenty of us here...

DO NOT BRING YOUR NEGATIVITY BULLSHIT IN HERE, IF YOU DON"T HAVE ANYTHING POSITIVE TO SAY, SAY IT SOMEWHERE ELSE! THERE ARE PLENTY OF OTHER THREADS FOR THAT. DON'T TEMPT MY PATIENCE HERE, I WILL BAN ANYONE WHO SO MUCH AS FARTS OUT OF TURN HERE, THINK LONG AND HARD BEFORE YOU POST... FAIR WARNING!

The floor is open for your shopping pleasure...
 
I'm here! 👋. Hard to find others! Be at the game this weekend and hoping to find others in enemy territory to chug beers with!

I was at the Ravens game when all was lost and we came back from the depths to win it. I'm hoping this weekend I can be there to come from behind to win the game, see the Jets lose and clench the playoffs and celebrate with other brethren!!!!!
 
I get the sadness that Tua got concussed.

I also undertsand and saw a team fight like a dog against the best team in football and soon to be superbowl champs in their house, in their conditions..

im not gonna gloss over that because weve had failures under completely different regimes.thats for losers with a defeatus attitute..

the biggest concern in the packer game was a lot of folks thought oh crap, he isnt the guy that was top 5 in mvp voting, but now we know exactly why he made really bad decisions, and they were not decisions we had seen this year at all, we even heard some players say he wasnt right in the huddle in the 2nd half, that something, the energy, was off..

well duhhhh, the guy got concussed..trying playing qb concussed and see what happens.

he imo is now clear from any of that criticism that followed him in the packer game, and if you say it aint so, then your nothin but a troll, a true hater, and wanne be evaluator over a fan of your team.

you cannot or predict injuries on a player if the player is 100 percent, if Tua says he wants to play football then all is good in dolphin land moving forward, we are still that young team with a young coach who was skaking up the NFL world..

if he quits then we look for another qb, if he gets injured twice a year for the next two years and misses blocks of games each time, then we can look for another qb.

if he comes out and say hes gonna play football, my excitement for the offseason reaches new levels because i at least know what we have.and to be able to build on that is exciting.,
 
Post some pics if you can. When we win some walk of shame pics at the end of the game would be cool... :UP:
 
I dry fried some extra firm tofu earlier.

I'm positive it will be marinated.

I'm very optimist regarding the ultimate culinary outcome.

I'm fairly optimistic about staying positive but unsure if my electrolytes will remain stable.

Tofu is good food. I'm pretty optimistically positive when it comes to soy in general.

Have a very positive whatever.

:p
 
Never for a loss of words you are, love it! Don't be such a stranger...
 
As a fan all I can do is hope for the best. I hope that on Sunday the team rallies around Teddy and they come away with a win. They are certainly due for one. It's not like that Patriots team are world beaters.

I hope Tua can recover from his most recent concussion and play against the Jets if needed. I hope they get him a better helmet with more protection to help prevent any further concussions. Finally hope Tua learns how to better brace/protect himself when he is going to the ground. Whatever happens he needs to do what is best for his long-term health.

I just want to see my team make the playoffs this year. Anytime you make it, there is a chance of going on a surprise run.
 
