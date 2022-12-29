Any optimists still out there?

I get the sadness that Tua got concussed.



I also undertsand and saw a team fight like a dog against the best team in football and soon to be superbowl champs in their house, in their conditions..



im not gonna gloss over that because weve had failures under completely different regimes.thats for losers with a defeatus attitute..



the biggest concern in the packer game was a lot of folks thought oh crap, he isnt the guy that was top 5 in mvp voting, but now we know exactly why he made really bad decisions, and they were not decisions we had seen this year at all, we even heard some players say he wasnt right in the huddle in the 2nd half, that something, the energy, was off..



well duhhhh, the guy got concussed..trying playing qb concussed and see what happens.



he imo is now clear from any of that criticism that followed him in the packer game, and if you say it aint so, then your nothin but a troll, a true hater, and wanne be evaluator over a fan of your team.



you cannot or predict injuries on a player if the player is 100 percent, if Tua says he wants to play football then all is good in dolphin land moving forward, we are still that young team with a young coach who was skaking up the NFL world..



if he quits then we look for another qb, if he gets injured twice a year for the next two years and misses blocks of games each time, then we can look for another qb.



if he comes out and say hes gonna play football, my excitement for the offseason reaches new levels because i at least know what we have.and to be able to build on that is exciting.,