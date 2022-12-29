Any optimists still out there?

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 33,892
- Reaction score
- 111,916
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
op·ti·mist
noun
plural noun: optimists
A person who tends to be hopeful and confident about the future or the success of something.
This is a thread to get away from the toxic doom and gloom found in EVERY other thread currently on the main page, the stupid-ass scenarios, all the chicken littles with self-taught medical degrees that are pissed at the world because they weren't breastfed as infants, and Dear Abby herself, stay out! Would of, should of, could of's not welcome here. If you want to talk about our situation and our outlook in a respectful manner without arguing and disrespectful harassment, this is the thread for you. I know there are plenty of us here...
DO NOT BRING YOUR NEGATIVITY BULLSHIT IN HERE, IF YOU DON"T HAVE ANYTHING POSITIVE TO SAY, SAY IT SOMEWHERE ELSE! THERE ARE PLENTY OF OTHER THREADS FOR THAT. DON'T TEMPT MY PATIENCE HERE, I WILL BAN ANYONE WHO SO MUCH AS FARTS OUT OF TURN HERE, THINK LONG AND HARD BEFORE YOU POST... FAIR WARNING!
The floor is open for your shopping pleasure...
noun
plural noun: optimists
A person who tends to be hopeful and confident about the future or the success of something.
This is a thread to get away from the toxic doom and gloom found in EVERY other thread currently on the main page, the stupid-ass scenarios, all the chicken littles with self-taught medical degrees that are pissed at the world because they weren't breastfed as infants, and Dear Abby herself, stay out! Would of, should of, could of's not welcome here. If you want to talk about our situation and our outlook in a respectful manner without arguing and disrespectful harassment, this is the thread for you. I know there are plenty of us here...
DO NOT BRING YOUR NEGATIVITY BULLSHIT IN HERE, IF YOU DON"T HAVE ANYTHING POSITIVE TO SAY, SAY IT SOMEWHERE ELSE! THERE ARE PLENTY OF OTHER THREADS FOR THAT. DON'T TEMPT MY PATIENCE HERE, I WILL BAN ANYONE WHO SO MUCH AS FARTS OUT OF TURN HERE, THINK LONG AND HARD BEFORE YOU POST... FAIR WARNING!
The floor is open for your shopping pleasure...