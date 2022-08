I like the fact they have reduced the number of preseason games and the starters are being used less. I think the joint practices with the Bucs and few weeks ago and the Eagles this week gives the coaches a lot more information about the players on their team than meaningless preseason games do.



I remember when there were 6 preseason games and to me that was when I really hated preseason football. Unfortunately they had so many preseason games back then because the players used to come into camp completely out of football shape and it would take them nearly 2 months of training camp to get back into shape for the season.



Today players train year round and don’t have to get a job in the off season to support themselves. I would like to see the preseason games be reduced to 2 games and the regular season expanded to 18 games.