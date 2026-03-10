Any pick you would trade up for?

First off I am not saying I wouldn’t rather trade down for more picks at 11, especially if the clear cut guys are gone.



But for sake of argument if KC is there at 9 and there is that 1 player that can transcend your team in a certain way, scheme, leadership, foundational piece for the rebuild and it would not cost you but 1-2 lower end picks to sweeten the deal would you do it and who would that player be? Could be someone that unexpectedly dropped, or just a guy that you don’t want the chance of not making it to you. Not sure what the chart looks like for a move of only 2 picks but we have seen not giving up a lot to move up especially when their are no QB’s to worry about.



I think for me I am just enamored with Downs, I think Hafley places importance in the position and I think Cincinnati would draft him right before us just on name alone and being a Buckeye.



Would you do it for Bain? Mauiola? Bailey? Just curious, again you don’t have to argue against it, I certainly get it, only if it is an extra pick, two at the most, nothing above a 3rd.