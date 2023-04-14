 Any Pound on the Table Picks for Dolphins Draft in 2023? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any Pound on the Table Picks for Dolphins Draft in 2023?

S

So Be

Many know exactly what I mean. A "Pound on the Table Pick" is the choice you had for days and weeks for your team. A "Throw Something at the TV After Pick" is close to the same and acceptable here.

Draft Day comes and Miami's selection is a few picks away with your guy still sitting there. That is when the pounding on the table begins. It is normally reserved for the 1st round but many seemed very sold on their guys to be taken in Area 51.

My head says Washington but my heart, hands and table say Gibbs.

Your choice?
 
T

The Ghost

I have my preference for TE but I’d pound the table for them to get the TE that they want the most. If by some miracle I had a shot at Michael Mayer I’m going for it and not looking back. If they love someone else, by all means go get him.

Yes Gibbs would be great too but I think the TE need is greater and potentially more impactful on this roster.

Outside of a QB or WR, I’d be down with just about any position so long as it’s high impact player who can play right away.

Kincaid or Washington would make me happy too.
 
M

madridfinfan

If Drew Sanders is sitting there at 59, with at least one of Gibbs, one of the top TEs, and Mauch / Ávila still there, which way are you going?
 
S

So Be

NY8123 said:
If Washington or Kuntz is sitting there I will be screaming "DRAFT THE ****ING TE!!!!""
Not familiar with your second TE but the name is intriguing to say the least. lol

* I have heard of Zack.
 
S

So Be

madridfinfan said:
If Drew Sanders is sitting there at 59, with at least one of Gibbs, one of the top TEs, and Mauch / Ávila still there, which way are you going?
I like Avilla as well but Mauch will take a couple of years in pass pro. FYI our draft area is 51. :cool:
 
D

daryl

I don’t know if table pounding is necessary outside of the first round or outside the first half of the first round. It’s more of just a jumbled mass of names as the draft goes on and everyone has their favorites based upon what their favorite pundits are saying or based on what college teams they follow. That said, I’d like Deuce Vaughn if he’s there in the 3rd.
 
