Any Pound on the Table Picks for Dolphins Draft in 2023?

Many know exactly what I mean. A "Pound on the Table Pick" is the choice you had for days and weeks for your team. A "Throw Something at the TV After Pick" is close to the same and acceptable here.
Draft Day comes and Miami's selection is a few picks away with your guy still sitting there. That is when the pounding on the table begins. It is normally reserved for the 1st round but many seemed very sold on their guys to be taken in Area 51.
My head says Washington but my heart, hands and table say Gibbs.
Your choice?
