cooperk583
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 12, 2023
- Messages
- 38
- Reaction score
- 27
- Age
- 59
- Location
- san francisco
Any takers for armstead . He’s a glass player , the wind hits him and he gets injured
it is the exact same contact that injured him in preseason.Any takers for armstead . He’s a glass player , the wind hits him and he gets injured
it is the exact same contact that injured him in preseason.
you try having a grown athlete ram through your legs from behind and see how you feel.
Trent Williams was on IR at one point last season lol He also took a whole season off when he was in Washington.The tackle from San Fran whos older seems to be doing just fine. Armstead is just always hurt.
He gets injured every ****ing your what’s your excuse for that oneit is the exact same contact that injured him in preseason.
you try having a grown athlete ram through your legs from behind and see how you feel.
Thank youThe tackle from San Fran whos older seems to be doing just fine. Armstead is just always hurt.
he played 14 games last seasonHe gets injured every ****ing your what’s your excuse for that one