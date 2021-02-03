 any takers on JJ Watt, Im all in | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

any takers on JJ Watt, Im all in

terphin

I think JJ would be a good fit for us, he would bring leadership and relentless motor, even at his age to help propel our D to the next level. What say you
 
I went on the Houston board with about 3-4 games to go. I asked them what they thought the final record would be. Nice people. They started talking about Watt and felt he could command a 3rd round pic only.
 
Finsup4ever

Contract is one year at $17.5 million. Would depend on compensation going back to Houston.
 
Jssanto said:
I went on the Houston board with about 3-4 games to go. I asked them what they thought the final record would be. Nice people. They started talking about Watt and felt he could command a 3rd round pic only.
Not willing to give up a 3rd for a guy with only one year on his contract, which is a hefty price tag for the current player
 
Anybody would love to have JJ on their team.

I think he goes to a team that has 2021 Super Bowl aspirations.
 
1972forever

i tend to think he will be looking to play with a team which has a legitimate chance of getting to the SB next season. I think it is more likely he ends up playing for a team like the Chiefs Ravens, Bucs, Bills, or Titans next year.
 
ThePeopleShow13

As much a I like JJ, I don’t see him as a fit with what our FO and coaching staff are building. I could see him requesting a trade to Pittsburgh to play with his brothers. I could also see him going to a contender like the Bucs.
 
Finsup4ever

ThePeopleShow13 said:
As much a I like JJ, I don’t see him as a fit with what our FO and coaching staff are building. I could see him requesting a trade to Pittsburgh to play with his brothers. I could also see him going to a contender like the Bucs.
Both good options as well as Green Bay. He is from Wisconsin, and played college at Wisconsin
 
Why would he chose us and why would we chose him?

Makes no sense for either party!
 
