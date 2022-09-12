 Any updates on our injured lineman? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any updates on our injured lineman?

Mr Fan

Mr Fan

AJAX didn't return obviously the biggest concern.

Little is nicked up

Armstead hobbled off but returned.
 
K

KTOWNFINFAN

Armstead and Little both came back so I think they will be fine. Jackson news will probably not be released until tomorrow.
 
N

normaldude

Dolphins RT Austin Jackson leaves Week 1 game with injury

Sep 11, 2022

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first injury of the 2022 NFL season, and it came at an important position.

In the second quarter in the season opener against the New England Patriots, Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson was rolled up on by fullback Alec Ingold. While Jackson stayed in for the next play, he then went to the sideline and was taken into the blue injury tent.

After some evaluation, he was taken back to the locker room, and the team announced that the injury is to his ankle.

In his place, the Dolphins have turned to backup swing tackle Greg Little. With Tua Tagovailoa being a left-handed quarterback, the right tackle spot will be something to watch going forward.

 
Stoobz

Stoobz

As tenuous as our OL is, I don't care to see any of them get hurt and we had three out today.

This is and will continue to be an issue.
 
circumstances

circumstances

i read that Eich kicked out to LT when Armstead went off.

still no idea who went in at LG for Eich.

gumbel and archuleta would never keep the viewers up to date on dolphin stuff like that.

i'm going to have to figure out how to listen to WQAM game broadcast while watching.

even though Cefalo is almost unlistenable at this point.
 
Our worst OLman was very surprising to me. Conner Williams looked lost out there. Conner missed twist and stunts and I don't remember him picking up a single defender that was passed off to him. Play after play you saw him turn around to see a player go right past him. He didn't seem to have his head in the game at all. We gotta get that cleaned up.
 
circumstances said:
i read that Eich kicked out to LT when Armstead went off.

still no idea who went in at LG for Eich.

gumbel and archuleta would never keep the viewers up to date on dolphin stuff like that.

i'm going to have to figure out how to listen to WQAM game broadcast while watching.

even though Cefalo is almost unlistenable at this point.
Robert Jones #65 played LG for a few plays
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

I think Robert Jones went in for Eich at LG.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

KTOWNFINFAN said:
Our worst OLman was very surprising to me. Conner Williams looked lost out there. Conner missed twist and stunts and I don't remember him picking up a single defender that was passed off to him. Play after play you saw him turn around to see a player go right past him. He didn't seem to have his head in the game at all. We gotta get that cleaned up.
There's lots of game tape to look at and learn from for these guys.

We need them to play their best ball towards the mid-end of the year.
 
