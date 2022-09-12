Any updates on our injured lineman?

Ajax didn't return but I'm not concerned.AJAX didn't return obviously the biggest concern.
Little is nicked up
Armstead hobbled off but returned.
I've never said this but we need himI was at the game and all though Jackson didn’t go back in he was on the sidelines the whole game and appeared to be moving around fine.
Robert Jones #65 played LG for a few playsi read that Eich kicked out to LT when Armstead went off.
still no idea who went in at LG for Eich.
gumbel and archuleta would never keep the viewers up to date on dolphin stuff like that.
i'm going to have to figure out how to listen to WQAM game broadcast while watching.
even though Cefalo is almost unlistenable at this point.
that's who i would have figured went in. thanks.Robert Jones #65 played LG for a few plays
I think Robert Jones went in for Eich at LG.i read that Eich kicked out to LT when Armstead went off.
still no idea who went in at LG for Eich.
gumbel and archuleta would never keep the viewers up to date on dolphin stuff like that.
i'm going to have to figure out how to listen to WQAM game broadcast while watching.
even though Cefalo is almost unlistenable at this point.
Our worst OLman was very surprising to me. Conner Williams looked lost out there. Conner missed twist and stunts and I don't remember him picking up a single defender that was passed off to him. Play after play you saw him turn around to see a player go right past him. He didn't seem to have his head in the game at all. We gotta get that cleaned up.
I thought I remember hearing it but I may have been wrong.that's who i would have figured went in. thanks.
god forbid the announcers relay that kind of info.