 Any way to get local Miami broadcasters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any way to get local Miami broadcasters

With the exception of Harlan I'm sure most of us agree that other gameday announcers are mediocre to downright awful. I have Sunday Ticket and wonder if there is a way to listen to the local Miami radio broadcast guys calling the game? Is there a way to stream radio broadcasts out of market? My father has Sirius but I'm sure there a delay there but may be a delay not matter what I do. Any suggestions are appreciated.


Edit. After a bit of research it seems Dolphins.com and iHeart do the broadcast. I wonder if it is location locked? Although Cefalo and Rose may not be upgrades over CBS and FOX announcers.
 
Finsational said:
It will always be nearly impossible to sync up a radio broadcast and a TV broadcast. A delay is unfortunately inevitable, unless you manually delay (pause TV or radio) the broadcast yourself and try to sync them up the best you can on your own.

I would stream the Sirius XM broadcast on the app, since it let's you pause the live broadcast, then wait for the opportune moment to restart the stream when you feel it matches up with the TV broadcast.
 
Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose are insufferable; they both lack any type of energy.
Cefalo is half awake or disinterested and Rose provides nebulous drivel about the game.
I could only imagine the sound bites we would have if Mandich was doing games with this offense.
Rose cannot tell you anything beyond the team needs to tackle or block better.
They need to get a younger player in there like they had with Jason Taylor.
 
Rick Cartman said:
Since I moved from Florida to North Carolina I haven't heard Mandich ( RIP ) If our new guys are that bad I won't invest the effort.
 
Finsational said:
That's my personal opinion. Maybe see if you can find of their broadcasts on youtube or something.
Those guys are made men down here because of the Shula/Marino connections and they mail it in like they know it too.
 
I think the overall quality of NFL broadcasting is pretty weak right now, maybe an all time low.

Tony Romo(analyst)and Joe Buck(play by play) are the best CBS and Fox have to offer, that is shocking to me.

I would not miss Nantz and Aikman if they went away either, the same with Collingsworth who has slipped terribly.

And Al Michaels is mailing it in and collecting a paycheck at this point, Kirk Herbstreit is awful and the prime pre game crew is dreadful.
 
Rick Cartman said:
I love those guys but it's really tough to listen too. I'm talking about simple things like is it a pass or run and how many yards did they get?
 
Virginia99 said:
What I liked about Taylor is he could tell you what is going on, such as who missed their assignment or what the defense or offense was trying to do.
Rose is going to offer up "Jimmy looks like Duke Riley couldn't get the guy down and he was able to get more yards because of it" after Cefalo says "Missed tackle by Duke Riley and it appears to be a seven yard run"
 
Other than Harlan and Green (who it feels like still has ill will towards Miami) there’s not a lot of other quality pairs. Eagle and Davis are good, but we never get them.
 
