Any way to get local Miami broadcasters

With the exception of Harlan I'm sure most of us agree that other gameday announcers are mediocre to downright awful. I have Sunday Ticket and wonder if there is a way to listen to the local Miami radio broadcast guys calling the game? Is there a way to stream radio broadcasts out of market? My father has Sirius but I'm sure there a delay there but may be a delay not matter what I do. Any suggestions are appreciated.
Edit. After a bit of research it seems Dolphins.com and iHeart do the broadcast. I wonder if it is location locked? Although Cefalo and Rose may not be upgrades over CBS and FOX announcers.
