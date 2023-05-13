Anybody know the status of.........

He was having an absolutely killer pre-season 2022 for The Fins when he went down. If he comes back in form we have a stud to go with the many pieces Defensive Coordinator Fangio has to work with. It will be a very interesting season for the Fins on both sides of the ball with the questions surrounding QB1's health, which when healthy has a more than formidable offense to play with and a stifling defense this could be a magical run the likes of the Heat and Panthers are having......Oh yeah btw I am referring to Trill Williams.........