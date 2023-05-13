 Anybody know the status of......... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anybody know the status of.........

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Active Roster
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
5,179
Reaction score
4,145
Location
Brooklyn, NY
He was having an absolutely killer pre-season 2022 for The Fins when he went down. If he comes back in form we have a stud to go with the many pieces Defensive Coordinator Fangio has to work with. It will be a very interesting season for the Fins on both sides of the ball with the questions surrounding QB1's health, which when healthy has a more than formidable offense to play with and a stifling defense this could be a magical run the likes of the Heat and Panthers are having......Oh yeah btw I am referring to Trill Williams.........:pbj:
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
3,122
Reaction score
6,077
Age
33
Location
SRQ
Hope he can make full ACL recovery and compete at a deep position.

With Needham likely to start on the PUP his return to form would be welcomed.
 
