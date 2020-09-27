Anyone as happy as I am that the Jets were stupid enough to hire Gase after we fired him?

It’s always reassuring to know that no matter how bad we are, the Jets are worst. No matter the mistake our front office made in hiring Gase “The QB Whisperer” (what a crock!), the Jets were even dumber to hire him after we saw that he really is an awful coach and probably not a very good human being.

I laughed so hard when I saw that the Jets hired him.

Every offensive snap we had was evidence that this guy is an idiot. It would be 3rd an 8 (very often because he is one of the worst offensive coaches who ever lived) and he would call a bubble screen 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage. If he did that once or twice a year to try and maintain the element of surprise,that would be one thing. But he would do it 10 times a game. I would literally be screaming at my television set as my beagle would look to hide under the sofa.

I watch Ryan Tannehill continue to demonstrate that he’s one of the top 5 or 6 QB’s in the league and I just shake my head. Gase couldn’t make it work with this guy and the FO couldn’t put an Oline together that could equip him with a running game and help him realize his potential which we are all witnessing now. I understand Tannehill had to go, get a new change of scenery. I mean, 20 years of QBs not replacing Marino, and the fact that we almost got him killed with our incompetence at building an Oline who could protect him and hiring a coaching staff who could get the most out of him, most of us fans had no more patience for him. We needed a new savior, a shiny new toy. But boy if Tannehill isn’t just ore evidence of the incompetence of the leadership of this organization’s past.

In any case, I am excited and hopeful to see what Tua can do. He is a better prospect out of college than Tannehill was, but more importantly at least he is not being coached by Failbin, or Adam Freeking Gase, and even better yet, at least Gase has ruined Sam Darnold and continues to bring out the clowns for our rivals to see who can dwell in the perpetual cellar of the AFC East but the New York Freaking Jets Jets Jets. Yes!!!! Eat it!!! Enjoy the smell of one of our biggest hiring mistakes that you were stupid enough to hire after we fired him Because he sucked so bad he couldn’t even cut it in Miami! Smell the glove, don’t ask where it’s been, you can surely clearly see where it has been now that you are cloaked in the failure of one of our biggest past mistaken hires. HA Ha!!!! EAt it Jets!!!! Eat it!!!!! LOL

The only thing that concerns me about the Jets sucking as bad as they do being led by one of the worst coaches in NFL history is the fact that they will probably end up drafting first over all and getting Trevor Lawrence who we will have to deal with for the next 15 years or so, but then again, the Jets are likely to screw that up to because well...they are the stinking JETS JETS JETS!!!!

Now I smile...
 
Gase is a joke. I hate that he quit on us. It is great that he went to the Jets. He sucked as a coach for the Dolphins and sold himself as a great coach to the Jets. He is a great salesman that the Johnsons bought .He was even GM for a little bit. The guy destroyed a number 3 pick qb in yr 2 . Gase is the anti-belly deal in our division.
 
They deserve everything they get, hiring that buffoon after what he did to us LMAO
 
I'm a Dolphin fan living in NJ. I love saying "I told you so" to my Jet friends. As much as I hate the Jets, I actually feel sorry for Darnold. Been there, seen that with RT.
 
