Anyone believe the league is fixed?

I don't think it is hard fixed but I do think the NFL tries to nudge forward teams with a good story line or those with a national presence.

Think the Saints vs Dolphins post Katrina game.

Usually the league has a soft handed touch but there was somthing wrong with last Sunday's game. A bit too obvious for how the NFL historically does business. Makes me wonder if there was a new party active in that game like gambling.
 
If anyone believes the NFL is rigged or fixed, then they shouldn’t even be watching. Why waste ur time? It’s not fixed, but there’s a problem with the officiating. Both can be and are true at the same time.

It’s also a matter of perspective. Eagles fans aren’t feeling like it’s fixed but if ALL of the calls went our way Sunday night instead of going their way, they’d maybe think it was fixed too.

Someone mentioned using AI in the future to correct the issues with officiating. I’m starting to think that may be the best solution. It’s not perfect but I don’t see how it could be any worse than what he have now.
 
Fixed like WWE? No. Fixed as in certain teams and players get preferential treatment at certain time? Yes. Fixed as in some officials may be bribed or threatened due to gambling? Yes, that's possible, even probable. Fixed as in officials are influenced by home crowds sometimes? Definitely. So...define what you mean by "fixed"
 
I wonder if you asked Eagles fans, would they admit (as I do with the Fins) that sometimes they "got away with one"
 
Because, nothing could go wrong w/ skynet calling the shots. /s
 
Anything less than uncontrolled and unguided is fixed.

This is a black and white, all or nothing issue. Either the game plays itself out naturally, or the league (even if minimally) guides the storyline and is no different than the WWE.
 
A friend of mine brought up a great point about that. If it was fixed, that would mean you would have to get all of the staff, coaches and players on board with that. That is WAY to many people to convince to do that and especially it not leaking out somehow. So no, I don't think it's fixed. HOWEVER... I do believe the allowing of gambling has some games "swayed" in a certain direction. I wish gambling on football wasn't allowed
 
You obviously read my post, so I’m confused as to how you missed the last sentence. Again it would NOT be perfect.

I just don’t see how it could be worse than what we have now. Especially when the theory is that there was bias Sunday night (Duane Heydt). Probably wouldn’t have to worry about bias with AI.
 
I chose no because it would break my world if true. If it were rigged it is amazing that they have pulled the wool over all our eyes over all these years. I do believe gambling and officiating do mess up the games integrity. In a perfect world we would take refs out of the equation but they are a necessary evil. At the very least you should be able to challenge ANY CALL but the same 2 challenge applies. Get two right and you should get a third, otherwise it is two.
 
Why would they have to have everyone involved? Referees putting their finger on a game creates enough leverage without influencing any staff or player level.
 
There's always going ti be speculation. But until proven, it's just that, speculation. Evidence suggest the officiating crew from Sunday nights game, were not doing their jobs correctly. Add in the fact the one official, was part of a college scandal, where he was suspended. Things don't seem to add up. I'm just as pissed off as any Dolfan. But unfortunately the NFL seems to glorify the next big thing and tend to favor teams as such.
 
Why waste your time watching Wrestling? It's entertainment and a storyline. And you're watching the most elite athletes in the world do what they do best.

If you think that the NFL leaves its $150 BILLION cash cow to chance, then I've got ocean front proptery to sell you in AZ.
 
