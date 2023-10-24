Anyone believe the league is fixed?

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,762
- Reaction score
- 2,984
These Refs got me thinking something is going on.
I wonder if you asked Eagles fans, would they admit (as I do with the Fins) that sometimes they "got away with one"If anyone believes the NFL is rigged or fixed, then they shouldn’t even be watching. Why waste ur time? It’s not fixed, but there’s a problem with the officiating. Both can be and are true at the same time.
It’s also a matter of perspective. Eagles fans aren’t feeling like it’s fixed but if ALL of the calls went our way Sunday night instead of going their way, they’d maybe think it was fixed too.
Someone mentioned using AI in the future to correct the issues with officiating. I’m starting to think that may be the best solution. It’s not perfect but I don’t see how it could be any worse than what he have now.
If anyone believes the NFL is rigged or fixed, then they shouldn’t even be watching. Why waste ur time? It’s not fixed, but there’s a problem with the officiating. Both can be and are true at the same time.
It’s also a matter of perspective. Eagles fans aren’t feeling like it’s fixed but if ALL of the calls went our way Sunday night instead of going their way, they’d maybe think it was fixed too.
Someone mentioned using AI in the future to correct the issues with officiating. I’m starting to think that may be the best solution. It’s not perfect but I don’t see how it could be any worse than what he have now.
Anything less than uncontrolled and unguided is fixed.I don't think it is hard fixed but I do think the NFL tries to nudge forward teams with a good story line or those with a national presence.
Think the Saints vs Dolphins post Katrina game.
Usually the league has a soft handed touch but there was somthing wrong with last Sunday's game. A bit too obvious for how the NFL historically does business. Makes me wonder if there was a new party active in that game like gambling.
You obviously read my post, so I’m confused as to how you missed the last sentence. Again it would NOT be perfect.Because, nothing could go wrong w/ skynet calling the shots. /s
Why would they have to have everyone involved? Referees putting their finger on a game creates enough leverage without influencing any staff or player level.A friend of mine brought up a great point about that. If it was fixed, that would mean you would have to get all of the staff, coaches and players on board with that. That is WAY to many people to convince to do that and especially it not leaking out somehow. So no, I don't think it's fixed. HOWEVER... I do believe the allowing of gambling has some games "swayed" in a certain direction. I wish gambling on football wasn't allowed
Why waste your time watching Wrestling? It's entertainment and a storyline. And you're watching the most elite athletes in the world do what they do best.If anyone believes the NFL is rigged or fixed, then they shouldn’t even be watching. Why waste ur time? It’s not fixed, but there’s a problem with the officiating. Both can be and are true at the same time.
It’s also a matter of perspective. Eagles fans aren’t feeling like it’s fixed but if ALL of the calls went our way Sunday night instead of going their way, they’d maybe think it was fixed too.
Someone mentioned using AI in the future to correct the issues with officiating. I’m starting to think that may be the best solution. It’s not perfect but I don’t see how it could be any worse than what he have now.