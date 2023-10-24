Anyone believe the league is fixed?

If anyone believes the NFL is rigged or fixed, then they shouldn’t even be watching. Why waste ur time? It’s not fixed, but there’s a problem with the officiating. Both can be and are true at the same time.



It’s also a matter of perspective. Eagles fans aren’t feeling like it’s fixed but if ALL of the calls went our way Sunday night instead of going their way, they’d maybe think it was fixed too.



Someone mentioned using AI in the future to correct the issues with officiating. I’m starting to think that may be the best solution. It’s not perfect but I don’t see how it could be any worse than what he have now.