Anyone else annoyed by:

Our field never being prepared specifically for a Dolphins Game? Yes this isn't top priority but other teams fields look crisp, Painted end zones etc. Just adds to the atmosphere, feels good. For some reason most of our most memorable moments of recent memory have happened later in the year when the throwback games occur and the field looks good once the Canes are done. Right now I just checked and the field is a soccer field. Come Saturday a College football field. Then last but not least a destroyed, ugly field for our biggest game. Just annoying.