Anyone else annoyed by:

Our field never being prepared specifically for a Dolphins Game? Yes this isn't top priority but other teams fields look crisp, Painted end zones etc. Just adds to the atmosphere, feels good. For some reason most of our most memorable moments of recent memory have happened later in the year when the throwback games occur and the field looks good once the Canes are done. Right now I just checked and the field is a soccer field. Come Saturday a College football field. Then last but not least a destroyed, ugly field for our biggest game. Just annoying.
 
The Canes are parasites. They need to get their own stadium. The highest tuition in the state and they're dirt cheap. Supposedly they are considering their own. Hope it happens.
 
3-miami.jpg
 
Their QB Van Dyke said earlier this week he prefers to play on the road due to the better college atmosphere.

They do need their own college stadium.
 
It was even worse before when the marlins played there...back in the day....the didnt had time to cover infield. Players could had gotten hurt running on the infield sand. Happened to other teams too. Happened to san fran too.
 
olindo mare missed so many FGs on that infield dirt
 
Doesn't U.M. pay the Dolphins (Stephen Ross) handsomely to play at Hard Rock? It's about the money.
 
