Anyone else getting angrier the closer we get to kickoff vs the Jets?

I've never been so mad at the Dolphins in my 30+ years of rooting for this sphincter of a franchise.



As we got closer to the Jets game and a chance to make the playoffs, I thought my anger would fade and I'd gear up to root for the Dolphins again, like I've done a 100 other times in my life but this year it isn't happening.... not yet anyway.



I'm actually getting angrier.... it starts with Ross, I'm disgusted by his ownership tenure and his dumbass leaked "rumors" and tampering BS. The guy is a virus!



I know its not all his fault but after rooting for Tua, standing up for him on twitter and when family and friends call him a bust or a noodle armed game manager, i dont have any fight left in me to defend Mr. Glass anymore. Im just furious that he's not playing down the stretch of this season, one of our most important stretches of games in 20 years. Shame on him for not doing more to avoid hits.... Tuck your damn chin when going down! How does he play football his whole life and not know how to hit the turf properly?



Our "genius" head coach can't make in game adjustments what-so-ever. I don't care how many joints he smokes or how "cool" he is, this was a train wreck of a 2nd half of a season. If he's fired, good I don't care.



I've hated Howard for years bc of his off-field violence and constant demands for more money but this year his play on the field isn't worth 1/10th his contract. I hate this guy!



Byron Jones can eat a d***!



Our entire Oline can go to hell!



Our kicker should've been cut months ago!



We have little cap room and trash for draft capital. The future is about as bright as an Alaskan midnight in December.



I wanted to make the playoffs all year, in fact that was my only goal for this year, but not like this. This is disgraceful! We will see if I can turn this anger around before Sunday but where we sit right now, if Armondo's report is true and we will be firing everyone from Grier on down if we lose to the Jets... well... if it means getting Grier the hell out of here, once and for all, I'm all for losing to the Jets.



Call me a bad fan, I can't argue with that logic, I shouldn't feel this way about "my" team but God damn I'm just so sick of this teams BS year after year and I'm just ready to watch the whole thing burn!