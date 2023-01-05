 Anyone else getting angrier the closer we get to kickoff vs the Jets? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anyone else getting angrier the closer we get to kickoff vs the Jets?

MrChadRico




Joined
Aug 18, 2018








I've never been so mad at the Dolphins in my 30+ years of rooting for this sphincter of a franchise.

As we got closer to the Jets game and a chance to make the playoffs, I thought my anger would fade and I'd gear up to root for the Dolphins again, like I've done a 100 other times in my life but this year it isn't happening.... not yet anyway.

I'm actually getting angrier.... it starts with Ross, I'm disgusted by his ownership tenure and his dumbass leaked "rumors" and tampering BS. The guy is a virus!

I know its not all his fault but after rooting for Tua, standing up for him on twitter and when family and friends call him a bust or a noodle armed game manager, i dont have any fight left in me to defend Mr. Glass anymore. Im just furious that he's not playing down the stretch of this season, one of our most important stretches of games in 20 years. Shame on him for not doing more to avoid hits.... Tuck your damn chin when going down! How does he play football his whole life and not know how to hit the turf properly?

Our "genius" head coach can't make in game adjustments what-so-ever. I don't care how many joints he smokes or how "cool" he is, this was a train wreck of a 2nd half of a season. If he's fired, good I don't care.

I've hated Howard for years bc of his off-field violence and constant demands for more money but this year his play on the field isn't worth 1/10th his contract. I hate this guy!

Byron Jones can eat a d***!

Our entire Oline can go to hell!

Our kicker should've been cut months ago!

We have little cap room and trash for draft capital. The future is about as bright as an Alaskan midnight in December.

I wanted to make the playoffs all year, in fact that was my only goal for this year, but not like this. This is disgraceful! We will see if I can turn this anger around before Sunday but where we sit right now, if Armondo's report is true and we will be firing everyone from Grier on down if we lose to the Jets... well... if it means getting Grier the hell out of here, once and for all, I'm all for losing to the Jets.

Call me a bad fan, I can't argue with that logic, I shouldn't feel this way about "my" team but God damn I'm just so sick of this teams BS year after year and I'm just ready to watch the whole thing burn!
 
Bumrush




Joined
Dec 27, 2002




This is one of the worst posts I've ever read here.

Great job.. And I go way back.. All of you complaining like spoiled little brats deserve this. We are down to our 3rd string QB for the 2nd time this year and you are acting like we got robbed of a Super Bowl..

Trolls, the whole lot of you.
 
MrChadRico




Joined
Aug 18, 2018








Bumrush said:
This is one of the worst posts I've ever read here.

Great job.. And I go way back.. All of you complaining like spoiled little brats deserve this. We are down to our 3rd string QB for the 2nd time this year and you are acting like we got robbed of a Super Bowl..

Trolls, the whole lot of you.
Click to expand...
I cant comprehend how anyone can make excuses for this team anymore.

Your a better fan than me, I'll concede that.
 
Bumrush




Joined
Dec 27, 2002




MrChadRico said:
I cant comprehend how anyone can make excuses for this team anymore.

Your a better fan than me, I'll concede that.
Click to expand...
It's not about being a better fan.

We had an MVP caliber run by Tua. He had bad luck, yes bad ****ing luck with the concussions

For the first time since Dan ****ing Marino we've had an NFL caliber offense that was actually fun.

Our entire secondary is demolished. Our franchise QB has missed a bunch of games. Our backup QB has missed games. We are down to a 7th rounder.

What the **** do you expect? And do you really think we should fire McDaniels given all this? What the **** are you smoking?
 
MrChadRico




Joined
Aug 18, 2018








Bumrush said:
It's not about being a better fan.

We had an MVP caliber run by Tua. He had bad luck, yes bad ****ing luck with the concussions

For the first time since Dan ****ing Marino we've had an NFL caliber offense that was actually fun.

Our entire secondary is demolished. Our franchise QB has missed a bunch of games. Our backup QB has missed games. We are down to a 7th rounder.

What the **** do you expect? And do you really think we should fire McDaniels given all this? What the **** are you smoking?
Click to expand...
I quit smoking but maybe I should, it would calm me down.

Tua had my support for 3 years. He can't be counted on, it's obvious the guy gets hurt every 5 weeks, you can set a clock by it. Like I said it's not all on him but it is what it is. The guy leaves us standing at the alter when we need him most.
 
CANDolphan





Joined
Aug 22, 2006




Get a life outside of the sport/hobby.
Tough read with the whining.
 
F

finfan41



Joined
Feb 16, 2007




Been following this team sense 1977, learned about 20years ago that it’s just football, my life does not get easier or worse if we win or lose, made following this team a lot easier
 
canesz06




Joined
Aug 25, 2012




MrChadRico said:
I've never been so mad at the Dolphins in my 30+ years of rooting for this sphincter of a franchise.

As we got closer to the Jets game and a chance to make the playoffs, I thought my anger would fade and I'd gear up to root for the Dolphins again, like I've done a 100 other times in my life but this year it isn't happening.... not yet anyway.

I'm actually getting angrier.... it starts with Ross, I'm disgusted by his ownership tenure and his dumbass leaked "rumors" and tampering BS. The guy is a virus!

I know its not all his fault but after rooting for Tua, standing up for him on twitter and when family and friends call him a bust or a noodle armed game manager, i dont have any fight left in me to defend Mr. Glass anymore. Im just furious that he's not playing down the stretch of this season, one of our most important stretches of games in 20 years. Shame on him for not doing more to avoid hits.... Tuck your damn chin when going down! How does he play football his whole life and not know how to hit the turf properly?

Our "genius" head coach can't make in game adjustments what-so-ever. I don't care how many joints he smokes or how "cool" he is, this was a train wreck of a 2nd half of a season. If he's fired, good I don't care.

I've hated Howard for years bc of his off-field violence and constant demands for more money but this year his play on the field isn't worth 1/10th his contract. I hate this guy!

Byron Jones can eat a d***!

Our entire Oline can go to hell!

Our kicker should've been cut months ago!

We have little cap room and trash for draft capital. The future is about as bright as an Alaskan midnight in December.

I wanted to make the playoffs all year, in fact that was my only goal for this year, but not like this. This is disgraceful! We will see if I can turn this anger around before Sunday but where we sit right now, if Armondo's report is true and we will be firing everyone from Grier on down if we lose to the Jets... well... if it means getting Grier the hell out of here, once and for all, I'm all for losing to the Jets.

Call me a bad fan, I can't argue with that logic, I shouldn't feel this way about "my" team but God damn I'm just so sick of this teams BS year after year and I'm just ready to watch the whole thing burn!
Click to expand...
I know how you feel. I used to be the same way. You need to learn to not let it bother you so much. It really isn't worth getting upset over it. When you get to the point where losses don't really affect you, you'll feel so much better. Trust me. I'm numb to all the losing and let downs. It just a game. Also, you're just as good of a fan as the eternal optimists on here. Somehow they think they're better fans because they don't bitch about the team. BS
 
Miami 13




Joined
Aug 30, 2004








Bumrush said:
This is one of the worst posts I've ever read here.

Great job.. And I go way back.. All of you complaining like spoiled little brats deserve this. We are down to our 3rd string QB for the 2nd time this year and you are acting like we got robbed of a Super Bowl..

Trolls, the whole lot of you.
Click to expand...
We were 8-3. Eight and Three.
 
MrChadRico




Joined
Aug 18, 2018








canesz06 said:
I know how you feel. I used to be the same way. You need to learn to not let it bother you so much. It really isn't worth getting upset over it. When you get to the point where losses don't really affect you, you'll feel so much better. Trust me. I'm numb to all the losing and let downs. It just a game. Also, you're just as good of a fan as the eternal optimists on here. Somehow they think they're better fans because they don't bitch about the team. BS
Click to expand...
The last 3 days my focus was on Hamlin and hoping he would be okay. Then the news came out today that he's doing better so I started focusing on the Dolphins again and that's when I realized how angry I was.

I needed to vent and I appreciate everyone who had to suffer though reading this thread.
 
canesz06




Joined
Aug 25, 2012




MrChadRico said:
The last 3 days my focus was on Hamlin and hoping he would be okay. Then the news came out today that he's doing better so I started focusing on the Dolphins again and that's when I realized how angry I was.

I needed to vent and I appreciate everyone who had to suffer though reading this thread.
Click to expand...
Vent away. Just be prepared for some of the "real fans" to call you a troll and a whiner
 
Avigatorx





Joined
Mar 12, 2006






Losing still bothers me. I dont like to lose, doesnt matter if its the Dolphins or otherwise.

I let it bother me alot more when I was younger, until I realized that the Miami Dolphins dont even know who I am, nevermind how I feel or what I think.

Obsessing over things we have no control over does absolutely no good. Focus on the things you have the power to control, the rest is just out of our hands.

That being the case, you can either root for them to win, or dont. The Miami Dolphins dont care.
 
NYC#1finsfan




Joined
May 8, 2005






Don't listen to the Einsteins on here Rico, I live and die with this franchise and have done so for over 40 years. It affects my daily life so the Einsteins on here will say "so get a life." I don't care what they say. My internal clock ticks normally if my son is fine and happy yet my daily mood and ability to function is affected greatly by the outcomes of Dolphins football. That's in my DNA, that's how I'm wired. Can't change that. Maybe a therapist will help however I can numb my own pain by self medicating but when it wears off I'm still riding the Dolphins wave......Sorry and congratulations to all that believe that its just a game and means nothing more to you. You are wired differently.:hclap:
 
AgentXof12




Joined
May 4, 2010






At some point when it's literally a gully washer of fecal matter with this team and league, you learn to just shrug and move along. Getting angry with the owner or the coaches don't make an iota of difference. Ross won't own the team forever, and that's why he has already lined up someone much like himself to take the team. It literally makes no difference how any of us feels about it. You can choose to fork over your money for this product... or not! That's the freedom and the full extent of our control over the situation.

I was actually excited for the team for the first time in several years. The next time we have an M-V-P chant for our QB, I'll remain firmly skeptical until he has either won a big playoff game against a serious defense or he has a couple of seasons under his belt of elite level play. Until then, I'll remain solidly emotionally uninvested in this team.
 
