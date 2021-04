allsilverdreams said: I know he is one of the top WR in this draft. Perhaps even the one with the most upside. I know a lot of you on FH want him at 6



Is anyone else worried that he may be to small or does not have enough meat on his bones ?

At 6 we must not miss on this pick Click to expand...

I guess you weren’t nervous when they drafted Parker six years ago because of his size. Yet he has had one good season in those 6 years and he has constantly been injured.I would rather take my chances on a Heisman trophy winner who was very durable in college than on a bigger WR who can’t stay on the field because he is always injured.The Dolphins presently have 3 big WR’s on their roster in Parker, Fuller, and Williams and all three of these bigger receivers have a history of being constantly injured. I really don’t see Smith being any more of an injury risk than any of these WR’s.