Anyone Know the Whereabouts Of These Players?

We never did Find Will Fuller, so I'm not surprised.Ced got some reps last week when Hill came out.
1st round DE don't make All Pro, pro bowl, or HOF by "being good against the run". They don't even get second contractsPhillips has been one of the best in the league against the run this year. He definitely needs to be better rushing the passer but he has hardly been invisible out there if you watch the games.
Breece Hall was looking like Walter Payton sunday lol1st round DE don't make All Pro, pro bowl, or HOF by "being good against the run". They don't even get second contracts
I’d like to know how Channing Tindall is progressing as well. He was supposed to be the teams running qb killer.
I thought he was active to be the emergency QB sunday.Hasn’t Wilson been out with rib injury?