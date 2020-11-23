Anyone Know Where Jerome Baker Is?

Man what’s going on with Baker? Not a good fit, just a guy?

Only 2 tackles vs Denver
4 tackles vs Chargers
7 vs Arizona.
Remember opening day he had 16 vs New England

on the season he has 71 tackles 2 sacks, 0 ints, and 1 forced fumble. Starting to feel Miami will look to upgrade from him soon.
 
Don’t know I was watching 44 taking bad angels and being to slow on outside runs. But we had to trade a better MLB to the Raiders.
 
The whole linebacking core needs to be revamped with guys who have speed. We got slow guys at that position right now.
 
