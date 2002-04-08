Anyone know why?

I would personally like to keep it as a disagreement between two great websites. Ted is right, in some ways. I guess people could say that two huge sites will eventually break off. However, I hope that we could remain friends (webmasters that is).



As for content, from what I gathered, someone gave tickets to the owner of the website. IMO, thats luck. Sure, if I had an extra $400 laying around, I would make that type of contest. However, I also think that giving away a few prizes to a few winners is much better down the road. (You can conclude that more contests are in the works.)



Also, 06 is correct. FinHeaven & Co is growing rapidly. When a feature is added, its not some stupid little thing. The message board is a great example. The site didn't settle for anything less, and we have devoted a lot of time to making this board better and better as time goes by.



The overall picture is this, some websites (not PhinZone specifically) add little features just to name them a feature, and don't really serve any purpose. Why? I really don't know. While FinHeaven & CO tries to find what the fan wants and needs. And then make it as best as possible.



In conclusion, PhinZone and FinHeaven & Co are both great websites. Each with their own little pros and cons. There was a disagreement, and the best option was to break off the affiliation.



Hope that answers your questions.