 Anyone notice the 15-year coincidence? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anyone notice the 15-year coincidence?

Fins1971

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
10,329
Reaction score
4,879
Location
Zen Ridge
2008
The Jets had acquired Brett Farve from the Packers and were expected to compete for division with Patriots.
We eliminated both from playoffs on the final week of season with a win and won the AFC East
Last time we won it........

Fast forward to this year

The Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from Packers and were expected to compete for division with Bills.
We can end the season in a similar fashion with 2 wins to end the season as possibly eliminate the Bills.
 
Yeah that is funny, I was in college up near Buffalo and it was a blast wearing my Marino jersey out to the bars as they swept buffalo. Hope this season has a better ending, obviously this team is a lot stronger than that one when healthy but watching Ricky and Ronnie run teams over that year was fun. The saints game was complete bs with the Sharper call.
 
I didn't worry that much when the Jets got Rodgers. These things have a way of working themselves out.

I'd worry if a division rival had a franchise qb who was gonna be a nuisance for years.
 
Sirspud said:
I didn't worry that much when the Jets got Rodgers. These things have a way of working themselves out.

I'd worry if a division rival had a franchise qb who was gonna be a nuisance for years.
Click to expand...
Same with me. I didn’t think it was a good match. Never got to see with early injury.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom