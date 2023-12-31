Anyone notice the 15-year coincidence?

Fins1971
2008
The Jets had acquired Brett Farve from the Packers and were expected to compete for division with Patriots.
We eliminated both from playoffs on the final week of season with a win and won the AFC East
Last time we won it........
Fast forward to this year
The Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from Packers and were expected to compete for division with Bills.
We can end the season in a similar fashion with 2 wins to end the season as possibly eliminate the Bills.
