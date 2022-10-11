 Anyone seen Ogbah? Is he on the team? Guy is MIA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anyone seen Ogbah? Is he on the team? Guy is MIA

Hate to say it, but he gets a big contract, and after 5 games I don't even remember seeing him making any plays.
I was pumped when we resigned him, but 1 sack and 8 tackles thru 5 games......not an ideal start.
 
Our pass rush in general has been absent. And again, I think that will change once we get our starting pair of corners back and can go back to playing man.

I’d be more inclined to evaluate guys like Ogbah and Phillips then.
 
Another horrible extension from Chris Grier. Bad at drafting. Bad at giving extensions and knowing what players we should keep. Constant PR problems for the team. Bad at managing a football team. The guy is the Noah Igbonoghene of GM's.
 
The pass rush is dependent on our CB’s and scheming to get sacks and pressures. That’s why we’re paying almost $20 mil to X and Jones.
 
Ogbah was getting sacks and pressures from us blitzing 7/8 players and having free runs to the QB. just looking at his stats when doing his contract was a huge mistake. he's olivier vernon.
 
This entire forum was thrilled when news broke that Ogbah was re-signing. Self included.

I’m not going to indict Grier on a player not living up to his standards. Those are the standards that made him a priority in FA. He needs to play better.

For the issues this team has right now, which is about 99% health related, I don’t get the Chris Grier bashing.
 
Always love this forum after a loss.

Posters who never post show up all over the main page.
 
He was signed for a hefty contract from the start even for his production, some of you blamed it on the market, some of us blamed it on an improper evaluation of his abilities.

Ogbah is only the start. All of Grier's extensions never work out. He drafts badly. His trades are actually his best ability as I think he gets good value for players there, but that is only one facet of his job. Jevon Holland is a beast and we do find good support players but that isn't enough for us to become contenders. We need to consistently hit on early draft picks.

Up to this point this guy has been incapable of creating a half decent offensive line. Our linebackers are mediocre at best.
 
But that is the main problem with this defense. Good defenses are able to rush the QB without scheming and needing help from the CB's. The Dolphins haven't been able to do that for a very long time.
 
I always thought it was the other way around. Pass rush makes the cb better because they are on an island less because the padd rush is getting home?
 
Ogbah was always going to get overpaid by us or someone else, unfortunately.

I like the comparison to Olivier Vernon above, actually. I think they’re similar players albeit I think Ogbah has less pass rush skills.

Ogbah is doing okay - he was never a pass rush specialist and more of an “all around guy”. I’ve always said he needs to be your 3rd best pass rusher because he is only “okay” at that aspect. He’s stout against the run, gets deflections, gets some pressure… he’s good across the board but not great at anything.

They were able to overpay him because the team was BANKING Phillips would take a big step forward this year and he hasn’t. I thought maybe they knew something I didn’t - Phillips was mediocre at best last season and only had big stats from a 2-3 game spurt in which he got a lot of help or played bad teams.

Phillips needs to step up, he hasn’t been as bad as people make him out to be (he’s getting some pressure, it’s gonna start to click) but the team really needs him to be a 10+ sack guy THIS year… and we also need to get more natural pressure out of AVG and Baker to help the pass rush.

Ingram has been a lifesaver.
 
