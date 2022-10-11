Anyone seen Ogbah? Is he on the team? Guy is MIA

Ogbah was always going to get overpaid by us or someone else, unfortunately.



I like the comparison to Olivier Vernon above, actually. I think they’re similar players albeit I think Ogbah has less pass rush skills.



Ogbah is doing okay - he was never a pass rush specialist and more of an “all around guy”. I’ve always said he needs to be your 3rd best pass rusher because he is only “okay” at that aspect. He’s stout against the run, gets deflections, gets some pressure… he’s good across the board but not great at anything.



They were able to overpay him because the team was BANKING Phillips would take a big step forward this year and he hasn’t. I thought maybe they knew something I didn’t - Phillips was mediocre at best last season and only had big stats from a 2-3 game spurt in which he got a lot of help or played bad teams.



Phillips needs to step up, he hasn’t been as bad as people make him out to be (he’s getting some pressure, it’s gonna start to click) but the team really needs him to be a 10+ sack guy THIS year… and we also need to get more natural pressure out of AVG and Baker to help the pass rush.



Ingram has been a lifesaver.